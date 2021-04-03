5 players who have impressed on loan this season (2020-21)

While a big-money transfer becomes the talk of the town, it is often the economical loan deals that can turn out to be more ingenious moves. Loan deals can often give clubs a much-needed boost and can also serve as a means to test out a player before committing to a long contract.

One of Monaco’s most significant transfer activity was signing Fernando Morientes on loan from Real Madrid. He went on to lift the Golden Boot in the 2003-04 Champions League season, guiding Monaco to the final.

In more recent times, Thibaut Courtois was instrumental in Atletico Madrid’s first La Liga title in 18 years while on loan from Chelsea.

Some disastrous big-money transfers were avoided due to loan deals like Radamel Falcao’s stint at Manchester United. The Colombian came to Old Trafford with a big reputation but badly misfired in a rather unforgettable season at United.

Five players who have impressed on loan this season:

With the end of the 2020-21 season just a few months away, most players on loan would return to their parent clubs. With that in mind, let’s take a look at five players who have impressed the most on loan this season.

#5 Cristian Romero - Atalanta (on loan from Juventus)

AC Milan vs Atalanta BC - Serie A

Juventus are probably the smartest operator in the free-agent and loan market, but they might regret their decision of letting Romero go out on loan.

The Bianconeri are enduring a torrid time in defence and must be lamenting letting a talent like Romero join a direct rival (Atalanta) on loan. To make matters worse, Atalanta included an option to buy at the end of Romero’s loan spell, which is likely to be activated by Gasperini and co. in the coming days.

The 22-year old has made 32 appearances in the heart of Atalanta’s defence and has averaged six tackles and interceptions every 90 minutes.

Cristian Romero has made more interceptions (24) than any other player in the Champions League this season.



Among players remaining in the competition, his 33 aerial duels won is the highest. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 24, 2021

However, his most notable quality is his aerial prowess. The 6' 1/2" Romero has won 3.9 of 5.8 aerial duels attempted every 90 minutes.

#4 Angelino - RB Leipzig (on loan from Manchester City)

RB Leipzig v 1. FC Koeln - Bundesliga

With a star-studded lineup at the Etihad, it is no surprise that Spanish full-back Angelino found it difficult to cement a place in the playing XI.

Angelino’s move to RB Leipzig was one of the best ones of the transfer window, as the 24-year old has proven to be a natural fit for German football. However, his stats might be a bit surprising.

From his position as a full-back, Angelino has earned a reputation for his adventures upfield, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists in 31 matches this season.

The Spaniard is nimble-footed with the ball at his feet. He is able to skip past opposition defenders and also possesses the skill to either find an assist or go for goal himself.

RB Leipzig have been so impressed with the 24-year old that a permanent move has been agreed with City at the end of the season.

