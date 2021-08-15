5 players who did not do justice to jersey number 10 at their clubs

With Lionel Messi abandoning his iconic jersey number 10, following his arrival at PSG, a new era in football commenced in August 2021. The magisterial Argentine has redefined the figure of 10 in sports, donning the sacred number on his back for 13 illustrious years.

In a nostalgic act, Messi opted to wear No.30 for his next two years in Paris, signifying the return of the first-ever symbol he sported as a professional.

Jersey numbers have always portrayed a special meaning in the beautiful game. Top goalkeepers often flaunt the No.1 at their back, while the numbers 6 and 8 are almost exclusively worn by midfield maestros all over the world.

However, there has been a hoard of memorable 'jersey number moments' in football history that have nothing to do with talent.

Footballers have worn some odd jersey numbers

There have been some strange choices in the department of squad numbers over the years. Aberdeen signed Moroccan striker Hicham Zerouali in 1999 and made him the first player in Scottish history to don the number '0' on his back. After his tragic death in 2004, the club decided to retire the renowned number as a mark of respect.

In the summer of 1998, Inter signed Italian legend Roberto Baggio to bolster their attack. To accommodate 'The Divine Ponytail', Ronaldo was forced to give up jersey number 10 and settle for number 9, leaving the club's original striker, Ivan Zamorano stranded. The Chilean improvised and decided to switch to number 18, with a small plus sign between the two digits. Therefore, on technical grounds, Zamorano remained Inter's number 9 and deservedly so.

With the concept of peculiar jersey numbers on our minds, let's take a look at 5 instances where a club inexplicably granted the celebrated No.10 to an unworthy player:

#5 William Gallas (Arsenal)

Gallas last played for Australian outfit Perth Glory

Arsenal have a rich history with jersey number 10, assigning the coveted figure to numerous legends of the game. Primordial veterans including Dennis Bergkamp and Alan Smith are fondly associated with the said jersey number at the Emirates. Meanwhile, modern icons like Robin van Persie and Mesut Ozil have worn the number on their backs in recent times.

However, the Gunners experienced a weird period with the said jersey number after allocating it to William Gallas in 2006. With Alexander Hleb occupying Gallas' favored No. 13 on the back, the French defender strangely opted for the number 10. The slot was recently vacated by the legendary Bergkamp following his retirement after 11 glorious years with Arsenal.

William Gallas for Ashley Cole + £5m: Gallas was threatening Chelsea that he would score own goal if he wasn’t sold and Cole didn’t like Arsenal’s new contract offer and almost crashed his car. So both players wanted out and the transfer swap happened. pic.twitter.com/LSwcEqGM4z — CFO (@CFOpinions) June 7, 2021

Gallas spent a controversial four seasons with the Gunners, appearing 101 times for them in the league. The erratic center-back is widely remembered for his contentiousness rather than his actual contribution to the team. After a fall-out with the Arsenal hierarchy, Gallas completed a free transfer to Tottenham in 2010, ending his tale with the London club and their jersey number 10.

#4 Lassana Diarra (Real Madrid)

Diarra earned 34 caps for France

Lassana Diarra has turned out for some of the biggest teams in football, yet has never been a star player at any of his destinations. Having impressed for Chelsea and Arsenal, the defensive midfielder played a pivotal role in Portsmouth's fabled FA Cup win in 2008. Diarra was subsequently signed by Real Madrid for a sizeable €20m fee, in the middle of the 2008-09 season.

At the start of his first full season at the Bernabeu, the enigmatic midfielder was assigned jersey number 10 after Wesley Sneijder's departure to Inter in 2009. Despite making a bright start to his Madrid career, Diarra was mostly used as a utility man during his three-and-a-half years with the club. He was eventually sold to Anzhi Makhachkala in 2012, having fallen to the bottom of the pecking order.

Diarra's post-Madrid career has been devoid of any notable achievement, with his shock move to PSG in 2018, being the highlight of this period. The French international was last seen in the Isthmian League, making a grand total of one appearance for Chestnut. A decent rotation option at his peak, Diarra was never worthy of jersey number 10 at Real Madrid.

Also read: 5 new signings to watch out for in La Liga (2021-22)

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith