5 best players to have worn jersey number 30

With Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG obtaining official status just two days after his Barcelona farewell, a legitimate doubt arose about his potential jersey number at the Parc des Princes. His former teammate Neymar has worn the elusive number 10 on his back ever since arriving at PSG in 2017. Therefore, speculation about Messi usurping the Brazilian's jersey number on his advent surfaced as soon as the transfer was confirmed.

But much to Neymar's relief, Lionel Messi chose to don the jersey number 30 on his back for his two-year stay in Paris. The former Barcelona legend is arguably the best player in the sport's history to flaunt the iconic number 10. However, prior to inheriting this spot from Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi had spent a decent amount of time wearing two distinctive jersey numbers.

Lionel Messi and his history with jersey numbers at Barcelona

The Argentine made his debut for Barcelona in 2004, coming on as a substitute in a 1-0 win against cross-town rivals Espanyol in a league match. To mark the historic event, Lionel Messi chose to pull on jersey number 30. The 'goat' quickly switched to number 19, wearing it for two whole seasons.

Lionel Messi reportedly rejected the chance to take Neymar's No. 10 shirt and is set to wear No. 30 at PSG. It's the number he wore on his Barcelona debut in 2003. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aXMYULWSrJ — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 10, 2021

The figure seems to mean much more to Lionel Messi as he chose to reject Neymar's generous offer. After 12 years of dazzling audiences with his on-field magic, while donning the storied number 10 of Barcelona, the Argentinian veteran will finally slip into a completely foreign attire.

Keeping Lionel Messi's new number with PSG in mind, let's have a look at 5 of the best players who have worn the jersey number 30, at least once in their illustrious career:

#5 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Bilbao | 2002-2003)

Aduriz after scoring in the Europa League

Aritz Aduriz spent his entire career in Spain, turning out for the likes of Mallorca, Valencia, and most notably, Athletic Bilbao. He joined the famed Lezama youth system at Bilbao at the not-so-young age of 19.

The Spaniard made his debut for Los Leones against Barcelona in 2002, going on to play just thrice for the rest of the season. Aduriz pulled on jersey number 30 during his maiden year in Bilbao, featuring for a paltry 54 minutes. A string of transfers followed before he returned to the Basque club for a third spell in 2012.

🔴⚪️ Throwback to Aritz Aduriz scoring 𝗙𝗜𝗩𝗘 goals for Athletic Club against Genk in 2016 🤯@Athletic_en | #TBT | #UEL pic.twitter.com/ZGXjlVWk89 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 5, 2021

At the ripe old age of 31, Aduriz discovered his true form and experienced his most prolific years during this period. His consistent scoring propelled Bilbao from mid-table mediocrity to Europa League qualification on multiple occasions.

Aduriz famously scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 decimation of Lionel Messi's Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup, handing him his only silverware at club level. The Spaniard, who earned 13 caps for his country, retired in 2020, aged 39.

#4 David Luiz (Chelsea | 2016-2019)

Luiz donning jersey number 30 in a Premier League match

David Luiz has had an interesting career, to say the least. After making a name for himself in the Portuguese Primeira Liga with Benfica, the enigmatic defender signed for Chelsea in 2011 for a sizeable fee of €25m. During his three years at Stamford Bridge, Luiz managed to win three trophies, including the coveted Champions League title.

David Luiz in the 18/19 season created more big chances (12) from open play than Mason Mount in the 20/21 season (8) pic.twitter.com/brgNZDYFfK — Michael🇷🇴 (@MichaelLCHM) August 9, 2021

His astute defensive skills, coupled with his masterful technique, prompted PSG to fork out a record €49.5m for the Brazilian, making him the most expensive defender at that time. Luiz enjoyed two trophy-laden seasons with the French giants before agreeing to a shock return to England with his former club, Chelsea.

It was during his second spell with the Blues that Luiz was granted jersey number 30, with Cesc Fabregas donning his former number 4. After winning the Premier League with Antonio Conte, Luiz fell out of favor under Maurizio Sarri and was subsequently sold to bitter-rivals Arsenal. The 34-year-old centre-back is currently without a club.

