5 players who have been linked with summer moves to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have always been amongst the biggest spenders in the transfer market and have pulled off several iconic scalps over the years. Los Blancos are the most decorated club in the history of European football and have famously developed a reputation for scalping the shiniest toys in the market, with Florentino Perez's Real Madrid Galacticos taking world football by storm in the early 2000s.

However, in recent seasons, the record European champions have refrained from splashing the cash for a handful of reasons. That's not to say they didn't spend, but Perez has not signed players as freely as he once did, with the club concentrating on signing younger players for the future.

In the summer, though, things could be set to change. Real Madrid are in need of fresh blood to kickstart a new era at the Santiago Bernabeu and could loosen their purse strings despite the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.

That said, here are five top-class players who have been linked with summer moves to the Spanish capital.

#5 Jules Kounde | Sevilla

Sevilla v FC Barcelona: Copa del Rey Semi Final First Leg

Jules Kounde has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting central defenders in world football and is one of Sevilla's most prized assets. The Frenchman has forged an impressive partnership with Diego Carlos at the heart of the Sevilla defense, with his positional sense and ability on the ball turning heads across the continent.

The 22-year-old received a big-money offer from Manchester City last season, but Sevilla stood their ground and refused to part with him. The Cityzens opted to sign Ruben Dias instead and the Portuguese star has hit the ground running immediately at the Etihad Stadium, but it could be argued that Kounde could've had a similar impact on Pep Guardiola's side, if not better.

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on Sevilla's Jules Kounde https://t.co/hEchJIATOe — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 16, 2021

Advertisement

Manchester United are also believed to be keeping tabs on him, so Real Madrid may not have a free run at the defender.

#4 Eduardo Camavinga | Rennes

SS Lazio v Stade Rennes: Group E - UEFA Europa League

The mutual admiration between Eduardo Camavinga and Real Madrid is no secret, with the midfielder publicly speaking about his admiration for Los Blancos several times in recent years. Zinedine Zidane is also a huge fan of the player, but the Frenchman has thus far refrained from breaking the bank for the gifted midfielder.

The situation could change in the summer, with Toni Kroos well into his 30s and Luka Modric in the twilight years of his career. Real Madrid need a world-class midfielder to succeed the legendary duo and Camavinga has all the tools to succeed them one day.

Advertisement

🚨| Sources close to Eduardo Camavinga have confirmed to @carrusel that the player would love to join Real Madrid this summer, although signing for Bayern Munich is also "a real possibility." #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 21, 2021

Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with an interest, but the 18-year-old is believed to have his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Also Read: 5 Premier League managers who could leave their clubs summer

1 / 2 NEXT