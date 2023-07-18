5 players who need to be sold immediately

The 2023-24 summer transfer window has been open for more than a month now and some big names have already shifted clubs. English players have so far had the biggest moves with both Jude Bellingham (£88.5 million) and Declan Rice (£105 million including add-ons) moving to Real Madrid and Arsenal respectively. However, while signing top talents is necessary, it is also important to not overcrowd the squad like Chelsea did last season.

Similarly, it is equally necessary to only keep the players that are likely to benefit the squad in the long term. Hence, selling players is crucial, not only for the reasons above but also fund the purchases and to balance the books.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who need to be sold immediately.

#5 Franck Kessie

FC Barcelona v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Santander

Franck Kessie may have joined Barcelona only a year ago but it is already clear that the Ivory Coast international is not a great fit for the club.

The African midfielder, who arrived on a free transfer, was bound to play at the highest level after impressing with AC Milan between 2017 and 2022. In his last season at the club, Kessie was one of the crucial reasons behind why his club won the Serie A title after more than a decade. Hence, he was expected to bring his box-to-box midfield abilities with him to Spain under the tutelage of one of the most exciting young managers in Xavi.

But while Barcelona lifted the La Liga title last season, Kessie never seemed to impress, with the midfielder clocking just under 1800 minutes across all competitions. To put things into context, this was his lowest tally of minutes across a single season in his professional career and the reasons were clear.

Although tidy in possession, the African ace does not have the skill, technicality or the passing sense of Barcelona's silky stars like Gavi, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong or new acquisition Ilkay Gundogan. Moreover, the former AC Milan midfielder never settled into a position, with his inability to dictate play from deep and lack of guile in the final third proving to be obstacles.

With Xavi's footprint increasing on the squad year-by-year, Kessie might play very little football next season short of a miracle. Hence, the Catalan team would be smart to sell him as they could recoup a fee, which is essential for a club still battling financial trouble. The 26-year-old still has time on his side and could make a massive impact if he joins the right club this summer.

#4 Davinson Sanchez

Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City - Premier League

Davinson Sanchez's time at Tottenham Hotspur needs to come to an end this summer and there would be very few Spurs fans debating against it.

The Colombian, who arrived in 2017 on a then club-record fee of €42 million, has only seen his form deteriorate over the last six years. Although impressing early on under then manager Mauricio Pochettino, Sanchez formed a crucial part of the team that reached the Champions League final in 2019. But his progress fell off a cliff after Jose Mourinho's arrival at the club while his stock completely plummeted under Antonio Conte. This is saying a lot, especially since both managers are known for their well-shaped defensive structures.

Moreover, Sanchez has also made his fair share of mistakes with his rash defending and inability to play with the ball at his feet proving to be the main problems. But with Ange Postecoglu arriving at Spurs this summer, some things are going to change. The Australian has a clear identity on how he wants his defenders to play and mistakes that can cost goals are certainly not a part of the list.

Additionally, with the club keen on signing either Edmond Tapsoba or Micky van de Ven this summer (as per football.london), the departure of a defender is likley. Sanchez could be that player, especially since Spurs are not playing any European football this season. With only a year left on his deal, Tottenham would be smart to cash in on him since there might still be some clubs keen on signing the 27-year-old centre-back.

#3 Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Romelu Lukaku's second stint at Chelsea is almost certainly going to end on harsher terms than his first one.

The Belgium international initially left the club at the age of 21 in 2014 to boost his career options after a lack of chances at Stamford Bridge. However, after impressing mildly at Manchester United and hugely at Inter Milan, the Blues made him their then club-record signing in 2021 by forking out £97.5 million for him. Although his first couple of months at the club were noteworthy, it all went south post that.

Lukaku's horrid unauthorised interview with Sky Italia, coupled with poor form in the second half of the campaign, meant the Blues wanted to offload him last summer. However, all they could manage was sending him on loan to Inter Milan. He did not necessarily break ground last season and it is no surprise that he is not in the plans of new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.

In fact, the club have already signed Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson this summer, with youngster Armando Broja also raring to start. Understandably, the Blues have been trying to negotiate a sale for Lukaku, with Inter Milan and Juventus trying to sign the player.

A chaotic figure in the dressing room and a liability on the wage bill, Chelsea need to sell Lukaku to truly rubber stamp an impressive offloading campaign this summer. But only time will tell whether the same happens before the window shuts on 1 September.

#2 Harry Maguire

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Harry Maguire is arguably the worst value for money centre-back purchase by a Premier League club over the last decade. He remains the most expensive defender in the game's history after Manchester United had bought him for a whopping £80 million.

The 30-year-old, who arrived from Leicester City, had a bright future ahead of him, especially after proving to be a commendable presence at the back for the Foxes. In fact, Manchester City also wanted the Englishman's signature, only for Manchester United to pip them to it by paying more.

It also seemed like a signing that will work out, especially since Maguire was a huge presence in aerial duels and was calm in possession. His first season at the club was also pretty impressive, with the centre-back also provided with the captain's armband halfway through the season. However, it soon started to fall apart, with his lack of pace starting to become an increasing problem for his side.

During his second season, the Red Devils started playing a higher backline, leaving room behind the defense to attack. Although this is useful while attacking as it helps in maintaining the pressure against the opposition, it also has its flaws. Maguire's became very clear as his slow pace, coupled with poor 1v1 defending, leading to multiple goals.

It also came to a point where David de Gea, who has left the club this summer, often did not trust Maguire with the ball, leading to the club failing to play out from the back. This prevented Erik ten Hag from making his team play the way he wanted them to, thus leaving them susceptible to errors.

However, the club now have the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane well setlled as a centre-back partnership, while Victor Lindelof is an able deputy. With Andre Onana also likely to sign for the club soon (via Fabrizio Romano), Maguire remains the only weak link at the club. While the club will need to sign a replacement for him, it is important to sell the Englishman as soon as possible if the club are to usher in a new era.

Although still a very able defender if he gains back his confidence, Maguire's marriage with United needs to come to an end this summer.

#1 Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain v Clermont Foot - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Kylian Mbappe has arguably been the best footballer on the planet over the last three to four years.

Although the €180 million Paris Saint-Germain signing has not been able to propel his side to European glory, he has been their main man. But things between the player and the club have turned extremely sour over the last month. Although the French superstar signed a new three-year contract last summer, it was a two-year deal with the player having the option to extend it for a further year. In keeping with this, Mbappe sent a letter to the club last month stating that he does not intend to extend his contract next year.

PSG claimed there was no need to send such a letter but have now made things clear. Club owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi has stated that unless Mbappe signs a new contract soon, he will be sold this summer. Moreover, the player's controversial comments recently about PSG being a club that "divides" ruffled feathers among as many as six players in the dressing room. (as per talkSPORT)

Hence, it has been a chaotic few weeks in the capital of France and it is perhaps time PSG sell their most prized asset. With the arrival of a tactically astute coach like Luis Enrique, stability in a squad is of huge importance. Although having a striker of Mbappe's quality is terrific, but he does not guarantee European success. Moreover, losing him for free next summer would be a huge financial loss to the club.

Thus, they can churn out a huge fee for him this summer and invest it by signing another top class striker. It is also no surprise that the club are looking into signing Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus this summer. Regardless, Mbappe's departure is a must if PSG want next season to be one without chaos, disruption and controversy.