5 players Paris Saint-Germain want to sign in January

Paul Pogba has had a rough spell with United, might that be coming to an end now?

Paris Saint-Germain are arguably one of the richest clubs in the world right now, with much of their money being funneled into the club by their Qatari owners - Qatari Sports Investments.

PSG spent almost £160m on transfers in the summer, with Kylian Mbappe making up £120m of that figure. However, this doesn't mean that they're now out of pocket, as would be the case with virtually any other club. PSG have very deep pockets, and are known to have cunning ways of bypassing the financial fair play regulations - the loan-to-buy deals of both Neymar and Mbappe spring to mind.

Thomas Tuchel, PSG's first-team coach, is always looking for ways to bolster the squad, and some of the players in this list could do exactly that. But at what cost?

Let's now go through PSG's supposed top transfer targets for January and determine just how probable each one is.

#5 Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Alexis Sanchez is a 30-year-old left winger who plays for Manchester United in the Premier League. He has also featured for Chile's national team, having made 124 appearances since his debut back in April 2006.

It wasn't until 2011 that Sanchez first rose to the attention of the mainstream media, with a switch from Udinese to Barcelona for £24m. He spent three seasons in Spain, making 65 appearances in LaLiga and scoring 39 goals in the process.

This caught the eye of other high-profile clubs around Europe, who all began vying for his signature. But it was to be Arsenal that won the bidding war that saw Sanchez head to London for almost £40m. He spent four successful seasons with the Gunners, showcasing his true talent for the world to see.

The Premier League is undoubtedly one of the toughest competitions in the world, yet Sanchez handled it with grace - and a certain amount of ease. And so when Manchester United came knocking in January of this year, fans of the Red Devils were elated to find out that they'd secured one of the best players in the league.

But unfortunately, that hasn't quite been the case. Sanchez has struggled with Manchester United this year, and whilst he's currently out with a torn muscle bundle, he's expected to return early next month. It's clear for anyone to see that the Chile international is unsettled, which is why Paris Saint-Germain have made themselves known...

Rumour probability: 6/10

The primary reason behind why Sanchez felt unsettled was due to Jose Mourinho, who he felt he had no future under, but now that he's departed, what might come of the speculation that still continues to swirl?

If indeed this was the only problem Alexis Sanchez had with the club, he would be content and willing to stick around, yet numerous reports have claimed that he intends to review the offers for him in January.

TalkSPORT claimed that Sanchez is set for the exit door because of his frequent exclusion from the first team under Mourinho. Now that Solskjaer has taken the reins, could Sanchez change his mind about leaving, or have the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain's interest tempted him?

