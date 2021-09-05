5 players Real Madrid should scarcely use in the 2021-22 season

Under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid are entering a completely new era in their history. Without bankable stars like Raphael Varane and long-term servant Sergio Ramos at their disposal, Los Blancos have the arduous task of staying competitive. If the recent past has anything to say, Real Madrid have struggled in this transitional period following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018. With Zinedine Zidane failing to revive the club in his second spell, the 34-time La Liga champions are in dire need of some stability.

Real Madrid and their new signings

To say that Los Merengues had a disappointing transfer window would be an understatement. While they suffered multiple casualties on all fronts, Real Madrid could only make two signings to compensate for the loss. David Alaba joined on a free transfer from Bayern Munich, signing a five-year contract that will cost the Spanish giants, €115m over the said period. Nevertheless, his versatility to play as a left-back, as well as a center-half, will bring some much-needed depth at the back.

PSG declined Real Madrid’s €180M/$212M bid for Kylian Mbappe this transfer window.



His contract expires next summer and he’ll be available on a free transfer 🤑 pic.twitter.com/yNufopGCWh — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 30, 2021

In an astonishing turn of events, Real Madrid announced the surprise transfer of French wunderkind Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes, hours before the deadline day's conclusion. At €31m, the 18-year-old central midfielder could prove to be an astute signing on Real Madrid's part. He will definitely learn a lot from the dynamic duo of Toni Kroos and Casemiro, with the aim of booking his own place in the starting line-up one day.

While the two new signings should patently be utilized to their maximum potential, there are several players in the Real Madrid squad who should be given the boot as soon as possible. With the hindrance caused due to their growing playtime in mind, let's take a look at 5 players that Carlo Ancelotti should scarcely use in the 2021-22 season:

#5 Mariano Diaz

Mariano (R) has mostly disappointed for Real Madrid

Kicking off our list in fifth place is Dominican outcast Mariano Diaz. The 28-year-old striker, having received his footballing education from Real Madrid's esteemed academy, departed the club in 2017 in search of greater first-team opportunities. For €8m, Olympique Lyon had bagged a potential superstar from Los Merengues.

Mariano scored 21 goals and assisted a further six in his solitary season with Lyon, prompting Real Madrid to recall him for €21.5m. Following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in 2018, he was handed the prestigious number 7 jersey. However, that is where the fairy tale ends. Mariano has since gone on to make 62 appearances for the club, most of them coming from the bench. In the subsequent three seasons, the Dominican international only managed to net a meager 11 goals.

Mariano Diaz's agent has said "something strange happened" to prevent the 28-year-old Spanish striker from joining Valencia from Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/9VbaL5Z7BN — All Baller Zone (@AllBallerZone) September 3, 2021

With Mariano failing to hit the ground running, Real Madrid recruited Luka Jovic for €63m in 2019. While the Serbian international had a miserable first season at the Bernabeu, Jovic is still only 23. Having recouped some of his form during his loan spell with Frankfurt, the skilled target-man will be looking to revive his Real Madrid career this season. It will only be possible if Ancelotti chooses to overlook Mariano and pick Jovic as Karim Benzema's understudy.

#4 Rodrygo

Rodrygo has talent and time on his side

Signed up for a massive transfer fee of €45m, Rodrygo became one of the most expensive teenagers at the tender age of 18. Two impressive seasons with the first team at Santos propelled Real Madrid to splash an insane amount of cash on the youngster. Rodrygo, following a similar career path to that of Neymar, obliged at the first time of asking and moved to Europe in 2019.

With Camavinga, Real Madrid can't make the same mistakes they did with players like Jovic, Rodrygo or Brahim. He's 18 years old and needs minutes.



Ancelotti will have to find him a role. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) September 1, 2021

After a bright start to life in the Spanish capital, Rodrygo's career stagnated. A decent debut campaign that reaped 12 goal involvements was followed up with just two goals in 33 appearances in the second one. Furthermore, a hamstring injury and inconsistent run of form restricted Rodrygo to just 1,298 minutes across all competitions last season.

With Gareth Bale returning to the Bernabeu after a season-long vacation at Tottenham, Ancelotti would be wise to deploy him on the right flank. If Marco Asensio can maintain his fitness, Rodrygo's chances this season will be very few and far between.

