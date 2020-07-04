5 players who could leave Bayern Munich this summer

A look at five Bayern Munich players who are likely to leave the club in the summer.

A few of them featured in Bayern's treble-winning campaign in 2013 but have increasingly struggled for game-time in recent times.

Suprodip Ghosal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Bayern Munich are likely to face some high profile exits this summer

Bayern Munich have begun their transfer activities in full swing. They have already announced the arrival of promising German goalkeeper Alexander Nubel on a free transfer in January.

Earlier this week, they signed Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi, a huge defensive prospect who turned 18 in June, as a free agent from Paris Saint Germain. Then came the icing on the cake as long-term transfer target Leroy Sane finally arrived in Munich.

Sane penned a 5-year-deal through to June 30, 2025, much to the joy and relief of the global Bayern Munich community.

Bayern Munich are expected to be active in the transfer market in the upcoming days, and they are on the lookout for young players who have a high potential for growth in the upcoming seasons. However, there are a few players who might be leaving the club this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at five such players who might leave Bayern Munich this summer:

Five Bayern Munich players who could leave this summer:

#5: Javi Martinez

Javi Martinez might leave Bayern Munich this summer.

Javier Martinez has been a loyal servant to the Bayern Munich jersey. The Spaniard will be turning 32 before the new season starts in September.

The defensive midfielder, who has also played as a central defender under various coaches throughout his career, joined Bayern Munich from Athletic Bilbao on a club-record transfer fee of €40 million.

His signing proved to be a massive success as he played a key role in Bayern Munich's success over the next 10 months as they ended up winning the treble. However, over the years, with recurring injury issues, he has lost quite a bit of pace and this has hampered his game-play and confidence of coaches.

Martinez is far from being a starter at Bayern Munich at the moment and is out of contract next summer. Bayern Munich would like to sell him this summer to earn some transfer fee which they might invest upon their other targets in the market.

#4: Corentin Tolisso

Coretin Tolisso might leave the club this summer in search of more game-time.

When Corentin Toliso joined Bayern Munich from Olympique Lyon, he broke the club's transfer fee record as the Bavarian giants paid €41.5 million to secure his sevices.

However, Tolisso's stint at Bayern Munich has been an underwhelming one. He has been on and off the pitch due to nagging injuries, which has hampered his progress and has pushed him down the pecking order in midfield.

With the French international midfielder having two more years left in his contract, it is highly likely that Bayern Munich could look to sell him in the summer to give their midfield a fresh and more dynamic look for the next season.

There is interest for Tolisso from Manchester United and Inter Milan as per reputed French journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, and more suitors may likely emerge should Bayern Munich decide to put him on the market in the summer. The Frenchman turns 26 next month and might move out of the club in search of more minutes on the field as he is entering his prime years as a professional.

#3: Jerome Boateng

Bayern Munich might sell Jerome Boateng this summer in order make the team younger and free up some wages.

Jerome Boateng is adored by Bayern Munich fans across the globe. The 31-year-old former German international joined the club from Manchester City in 2011 and has established himself as one of the key figures on and off the field at the club over the years.

Post the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, though, his form has dropped massively and he has been very prone to making mistakes on a regular basis. However, under Hansi Flick, the central defender has worked on his fitness and concentration once again and he’s been producing some pretty good performances for Bayern Munich week in week out for quite some time now.

There’s only one stumbling block that Bayern Munich and Boateng may need to resolve over the next few weeks. Boateng is not getting any younger, and he’s one of the highest wage earners in the squad. With one year left in his contract, it remains to be seen if Bayern Munich offers him a contract extension or sells him in the summer to earn some money and free up their wage bill.

#2: David Alaba

Bayern Munich may want to extend David Alaba's contract beyond 2021.

The 28-year-old Austrian international, David Alaba, is out of contract at Bayern Munich next summer. Bayern have offered him an extension offer but the two parties are yet to reach an agreement, which has put a cloud on his future at the club.

David Alaba has grown into a defensive leader under Hansi Flick and has been sublime on the pitch, bringing a noticeable difference to the field with his game-play. The club wants him to stay and will be engaging in further discussions with the player and his agents in the weeks to come.

However, it remains to be seen, how much are Bayern Munich willing to bend to the player’s wants as the club has made it evident that they will not let any player leave for free next summer. So in case, if Bayern Munich and Alaba fail to reach an agreement, Alaba is likely to be put out on the transfer market as the club would not want him to leave as a free agent next summer.

#1: Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara is another player who is likely to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

Thiago Alcantara is another big name that Bayern Munich are likely to lose this summer. The Spanish maestro has been a key figure in the Bayern Munich midfield for several seasons now, but CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge almost confirmed his exit when he stated the following about Alcantara:

"He's a great guy on and off the pitch. We negotiated seriously with him, and fulfilled all of his wishes. But it looks like he may want to do something new at the end of his career. We've never had any contact with Liverpool."

With only a year left in his contract and Rummenigge publicly stating that the player might leave, there can be a flurry of interest in the Spaniard who is presently at his peak.

Hansi Flick wants the player to stay, but it remains to be seen in the upcoming days and weeks how things pan out as Bayern Munich look to start preparing for the upcoming season.