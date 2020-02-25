5 players you didn't know played for Manchester City

Mehul Gupta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Adrien Rabiot was at Manchester City for a short spell in his youth days

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have had some of the world’s best talents in their ranks in the last decade or so, but there are many popular names who you may not have known were players at the English club at some point in their careers.

While the likes of Denis Suarez and Jerome Boateng are the more obvious names, we will take a look at five players who you would not believe were once at Manchester City.

Also Read: Real Madrid vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news, and more | Champions League 2019-20

#1 Pablo Mari

Pablo Mari became the first Spaniard to win the Copa Libertadores

Arsenal’s latest signing Pablo Mari was a Manchester City player for three years between 2016 and 2019. The centre-back was roped in by the Premier League giants after impressing with then-Spanish second division outfit Gimnàstic. He was immediately loaned out to sister club Girona before one-year spells with Dutch club NAC Breda and Spain’s Deportivo La Coruna.

Mari did not make a single appearance for the Citozens and is considered a “flop signing” by many of the club’s supporters. However, the defender rebuilt his career at Brazilian side Flamengo where he became the first Spaniard to win the Copa Libertadores, South America’s most coveted club competition.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who spent three years at City as an assistant manager, snapped up his fellow countryman in the January transfer window.

Welcome to London. Welcome to Arsenal.@PabloMV5 is coming to the capital! 👋 pic.twitter.com/X07dtNeG5Y — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 29, 2020

A technically-gifted left-footed centre-back, Mari is excellent on-the-ball, strong in the air and isn’t afraid of lunging into a tackle. Although his physicality and positional intelligence is unmatched, he has a significant lack of pace. Pep Guardiola is extremely demanding of his centre-halves which is probably why he didn’t make it at the Manchester club but we are yet to see if he can prove the Catalan wrong with his much-anticipated loan spell at Arsenal.

Advertisement

Also Read: Real Madrid vs Manchester City- Top 5 active Champions League goalscorers for each side | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

1 / 5 NEXT