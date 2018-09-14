5 Premier League stars who could leave their clubs in the January window

Ruben Neves has been heavily linked to some of Europe's biggest clubs like Manchester City

Every transfer window, hundreds of transfer rumors linking big names to big clubs emerge. But more often than not they turn out to be just rumors, nothing more.

With the constantly changing nature of the Premier League, players have to evolve accordingly. They need to be able to adapt to new strategies, new managers and new signings too.

It has been observed recently that if a club appoints a new manager and a player who might've been a crucial component of the team previously can't adapt to the manager's tactics, he is either put on the bench or transferred out. What happened to Joe Hart once Pep Guardiola arrived at City is the best example of such a scenario.

On the other hand, some players just become too good for their clubs, and for their own personal development need to look for bigger challenges and better opportunities elsewhere.

With the new season already underway, there have been quite a few players in the news regarding their futures. So without further ado, here's the list of 5 players who look certain to move in January.

#5 Gary Cahill

Cahill hasn't played a single minute of football this season

The experienced center-back who was also Chelsea's captain last season feels it is time to move on. With him yet to start a Premier League match under new manager Sarri, his time at Stamford Bridge might be over soon.

Right now he is not the first choice center-back for The Blues. And according to The Sun, he is ready to quit Chelsea if he doesn't get enough playtime. Sarri has assured the players outside the starting eleven of a start in the domestic cups and Europa League.

An experienced player like Cahill who has won almost every major honour with the London based club would like to play some first team football before hanging his boots. Thus it is highly possible that this Chelsea star leaves this January.

