5 players PSG could sell to accommodate Lionel Messi

Since Barcelona announced Lionel Messi would be leaving, PSG have been on their toes to sign the Argentine up. Every club would love to have the greatest player of all time don their jersey, but PSG seem to be one of the few clubs that can afford him.

As distraught as Lionel Messi might be as he is forced to leave Barcelona, he has to look ahead to the future. According to reports, his next destination could be Paris.

Lionel Messi to PSG - The deal of the 21st century?

The statement by Barcelona, which announced Lionel Messi's departure, was one that took the world by shock. Despite the complications involved in the new contract, every fan assumed Barcelona and La Liga would find a way to keep Messi in Spain. After all, Lionel Messi is not merely any player; he is a brand. His departure will mean millions of euros lost in sponsorship deals and broadcast revenue.

One team's loss is another's gain. As seen with Neymar and Ronaldo before, there is a whole list of Europe's 'elites' that can afford superstars. However, with Manchester City splashing the cash on Jack Grealish, Manchester United finally landing Jadon Sancho and Chelsea pursuing Romelu Lukaku, PSG seem to have a clear path to Lionel Messi's signature.

The French club might need to offload some players to balance their books in the end though. As such, the following list looks at five players who could end up leaving PSG after the arrival of Lionel Messi.

#5 Pablo Sarabia

Pablo Sarabia joined PSG in the summer of 2019. The 29-year-old attacker signed a five-year contract at the time, which means it runs through to 2024. Following an impressive campaign with Sevilla in 2018-19 where he scored 13 goals and bagged as many assists, a lot was expected of his move to PSG.

However, Sarabia was unable to break into the first team on a consistent basis. The Spanish international made just 13 starts in the league in 2019-20, along with eight appearances off the bench. The 2020-21 season was slightly better, as he managed 27 appearances, 14 of them coming as a substitute. Sarabia also had 11 goal contributions for PSG in all competitions.

Messi's potential signing leaves Sarabia's future hanging in the balance. Should a suitable offer arrive, PSG would certainly consider cashing in on the Spanish attacker. Inter Milan, Lazio and Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in him.

#4 Julian Draxler

Julian Draxler officially joined PSG in January 2017. Once rated as Germany's best prospect, the 27-year-old has had a rather lackluster career. Granted he's been with one of Europe's elite for over four years, but he never made a meaningful impact at PSG.

Draxler made 34 appearances for PSG in all competitions in 2020-21. He contributed 11 goals, scoring four and notching seven assists. Despite signing a new contract in May, which will keep him at the club until 2024, PSG might be looking to find suitors for him. A bloated squad just leads to low team morale, and Draxler might need to find himself a new club this summer.

