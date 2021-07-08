5 reasons why Brazil could struggle against Argentina | Copa America 2021 final

Argentina will play Brazil on Saturday in the Copa America 2021 final at the Maracana Stadium.

Lionel Scaloni's men beat Colombia in the semi-final on penalties to reach the final, while Tite's Brazil edged past Peru to qualify for the title match. Argentina and Brazil were the best teams in the competition and deserve to be in the final.

Two of the best players in the world, Argentina's Lionel Messi and Brazil's Neymar, will lock horns on Sunday. The two forwards enjoy a good relationship, having playing together for Barcelona. But they will keep their friendship aside in the final, as each player will strive to win the final for his team.

Brazil have a star-studded squad at Copa America 2021, but they could struggle against Argentina in the title match. On that note, let's take a look at five reasons why that could happen.

#5 Brazil lack a bonafide striker for the final against Argentina

Neymar

Neymar is one of the best attacking players in the game, but the Brazilian is not a conventional striker. For both club and country, the superstar predominantly operates on the left wing.

Against Argentina in the Copa America 2021 final, that could be a problem, as Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is suspended. Everton's Richarlison and Flamengo's Gabriel Barbosa could be plausible options, but the former did not enjoy the best of seasons with his club in 2020-21.

Argentina's centre-backs are physical and aggressive, so Neymar will need all the help he can get. Both Barbosa and Richarlison are supremely gifted players who have done well at Copa America 2021 so far, So they will have to be at their very best against Argentina to help Brazil win the title.

#4 Brazil's lack of creativity in midfield

Brazil vs Ecuador: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2021

Once again, Neymar's creativity is unparalleled, and he will be the main threat for Brazil against Argentina.

However, Brazil's midfield, barring Lucas Paqueta, boast little creativity. Casemiro and Fred have enjoyed good Copa America 2021 campaigns so far. But the two are not renowned for their creative prowess.

Brazil's other midfield options are Fabinho and Douglas Luiz.

Lucas Paqueta's goal proved to be enough as Brazil advance to the Copa America final 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/hVI9v6IJjK — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) July 6, 2021

It will not be a surprise if Paqueta does start against Argentina. The Lyon midfielder is highly creative and enjoyed a good debut season in France. Paqueta has shone in the latter stages of Copa America 2021 and could provide some much-needed spark against Argentina.

