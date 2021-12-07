5 reasons why PSG are still favourites to win the Champions League

PSG have been a dominant force in Ligue 1 since their change in ownership ten years ago. However, in the Champions League, the Paris-based club have failed to create history. PSG’s best performance in the Champions League earned them the runners-up medal.

PSG have been impressive in Ligue 1 and the Champions League

Ligue1 English @Ligue1_ENG 📈📉 Here's how the league table looks after the weekend's action! -- How did your team do? 📈📉 Here's how the league table looks after the weekend's action! -- How did your team do? https://t.co/gQ0skdweK0

Mauricio Pochettino's side have started their domestic campaign with a bang. They have garnered 42 points from 17 matches and have already established a healthy 11 point gap over 2nd place Rennes.

PSG went all out in the summer transfer window, adding experience and depth to their already strong squad. The French outfit will definitely target continental glory this season. Here are five compelling reasons PSG should be considered Champions League favorites.

#5 Attacking full-backs

Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi can cause trouble to opposition full-backs in the Champions League

If there was a type of player that PSG didn’t possess over the last few years, it was the attacking full-back. Recent Champions League winners Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have used their full-backs to great effect. With Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, PSG will look to replicate the aforementioned teams.

GOAL @goal Nuno Mendes on one wing. Achraf Hakimi on the other.



Overlapping run heaven for PSG 🤤 Nuno Mendes on one wing. Achraf Hakimi on the other.Overlapping run heaven for PSG 🤤 https://t.co/auZLbT4v9u

Hakimi has started his PSG career in fine fashion. The Moroccan international has already racked up three goals and two assists in his fledgling time at the Parc des Princes. His exploits at Inter and PSG have seen his name appear among the best right-backs in the world.

While Hakimi’s threat is well known, teams should beware of the quality Nuno Mendes possesses. The 19-year-old left-back is renowned for his offensive prowess, crossing ability and speed. He’s currently on loan from Sporting CP but has earned the role of first-choice left-back at PSG.

#4 Increase in Mbappe’s creative output

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe has well and truly established himself as one of the best strikers in the world. The Frenchman, still only 22, is PSG’s top scorer this season. Apart from his nine goals for PSG in all competitions, he has been prolific for France.

He scored the winner in the Nations League final and banged in four goals against Kazakhstan.

UtdArena @utdarena Kylian Mbappé's 21/22 European Rank (out of 2,371 players):



1st – prog. passes received

2nd – assists

2nd – shots on goal

3rd – carries into box

4th – goals and assists

4th – xGoals

4th – prog. carries

6th – carries into final ⅓

7th – players dribbled past

9th – xAssists Kylian Mbappé's 21/22 European Rank (out of 2,371 players):1st – prog. passes received2nd – assists2nd – shots on goal3rd – carries into box4th – goals and assists4th – xGoals4th – prog. carries6th – carries into final ⅓7th – players dribbled past9th – xAssists https://t.co/xa3PpvXg64

Unlike previous campaigns, Mbappe has provided loads of assists this season. With just 16 matches played, he has already matched his previous record of eight assists in a league campaign. The former Monaco forward has provided the most assists in Ligue 1 this season, and his 15 goal contributions cannot be trumped either.

Mbappe is one of the leading assist makers in Europe’s top leagues (only behind Muller and Salah). In the Champions League, he has registered two goals and three assists. It is imperative that Mbappe’s assistance will be required if PSG are to win their first Champions League trophy this season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra