5 richest footballers in the world right now (2022)

Football is arguably the most popular sport in the world. It is definitely the most widely followed game on the planet. Due to its global appeal, there is a lot of money involved the sport. Football teams and footballers are celebrated everywhere and this translates to an incredible amount of revenue across various avenues.

Footballers are some of the most prominent sporting icons in the world. Owing to the fact that so many of them have become household names all across the world, they have become the faces of some of the biggest brands.

Not only that, top footballers also land lucrative contracts with the richest clubs in the world. They'll also have multiple other tie-ups, deals with various companies and savvy investents, which help them lead a luxurious life.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the richest footballers in the world.

#5 Alexandre Pato (Net worth - $145 million)

Alexandre Pato during his one-year stint at Sao Paulo

On the pitch, Alexandre Pato might have failed to realize his potential and all that initial promise he showed may have fizzled away. After all, the 32-year-old currently plies his trade for MLS outfit Orlando City and has walked into the twilight of his career.

But off the pitch, Pato has done well for himself. In fact, that'd be an understatement given the fact that he is one of the richest footballers on the planet. Pato's only decent stint with a top club came at AC Milan. Even there, his stay was plagued by injury issues.

But the Brazilian has a net worth of $145 million which is more than the likes of Wayne Rooney, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldinho etc.

Pato's incredible wealth reportedly stems from smart investments, large property holdings and a very lucrative deal with CoverGirl cosmetics. He is also the owner of a chain of burger restaurants in Brazil, a fashion line and a vodka brand.

#4 Dave Whelan (Net worth - $220 million)

Wigan Athletic v A.F.C. Wimbledon - Sky Bet League One

Former English footballer and businessman Dave Whelan became one of the richest men to have ever played the game thanks to what he did once he hung up his boots.

Whelan played for Blackburn Rovers and Crewe Alexandra during his playing career between 1956-1966. Shortly after retiring, he opened up several supermarkets called 'Whelan's Discount Stores'. He eventually sold them for a sum in excess of $1 million.

He later bought a sporting and fishing store called JJB and transformed it into the second biggest retailer in the whole of United Kingdom. He sold his stake in the company in 2007. Whelan is most famous for his stint as owner of Wigan Athletic, after purchasing the club in 1995.

He achieved promotion with the club 10 years later in 2005.

