UEFA Euro 2020 has already given us a few young players to track, with Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard, the Netherlands' Ryan Gravenberch and Italy's Manuel Locatelli all standing out.

However, some talented stars have been given limited minutes at Euro 2020 so far. Despite enjoying good seasons with their respective clubs, these players are yet to make their mark at the tournament.

With managers having the capacity to make five substitutions, these players should get their chance as Euro 2020 progresses. For now though, they are behind some big names in the pecking order.

We look at 5 stars who are yet to be unleashed at Euro 2020.

#5 Pedro Goncalves (Portugal)

Likened to fellow Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Goncalves has slotted in perfectly at Sporting CP following the departure of his predecessor to Manchester United.

Nicknamed "Pote", Goncalves is seen as one of the best talents in Portuguese football, but he is yet to feature for Portugal at Euro 2020. The 22-year-old, who joined Sporting CP from Famalicao last summer, made 32 appearances in the league last season, scoring 23 goals and providing three assists as his club won the Primeira Liga.

8.6 - Sporting CP's Pedro Gonçalves has scored 16 goals in the Primeira Liga 2020/21, which is 8.6 more than his 7.4 Expected Goals (xG); only Robert Lewandowski has a highest positive differential among all players in the Top 7 European leagues this season. Pote. pic.twitter.com/JUzgDvLbaA — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) April 13, 2021

Predominantly utilised as an attacking midfielder at Sporting CP, Pote can operate in a deeper midfield position as well as further forward. The likes of Fernandes and Renato Sanches are ahead of him in the pecking order at Euro 2020, and it is likely that Pote will have to wait patiently for his opportunity.

#4 Adama Traore (Spain)

Luis Enrique's Spain struggled during their first two group-stage games at Euro 2020, boasting incredible possession numbers but failing to break down their opposition. They drew against both Sweden and Poland, with technically gifted players like Koke, Rodri, Pedri and Dani Olmo struggling.

Adama Traore, renowned for his sensational dribbling ability and his pace, would surely have made an impact with his unpredictability on the wings.

No player from today's Group E matches completed more take-ons than Adama Traoré (3).



He played 13 minutes. 😅#ESP #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/MFEeMAb6kB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 23, 2021

Traore has been an important cog at Wolverhampton Wanderers, and has played on the wings and as a right wing-back. Spain enjoyed a wonderful performance against Slovakia, scoring five against them in their final Euro 2020 group-stage game. Traore made a cameo appearance in that game, but there is a feeling that the 25-year old could be used to devastating effect in the knockouts.

