5 strikers who can also shine in the No.10 role for their clubs

Chelsea recently completed a bumper €115m deal to bring back their star striker, Romelu Lukaku, from Inter in Serie A. The Belgian was one of the most industrious frontmen last season, combining superbly with Lautaro Martinez to produce 30 goals and 10 assists. Despite being a full-fledged striker, Lukaku served as one of the major creative forces behind a resurgent Inter side.

This begs the question: what exactly is the role of a striker? Expectedly, their immediate task would be to sniff out potential spaces to run into and poach a goal out of nowhere. However, the forward position has experienced a huge revamping, ever since the philosophy of 'Total Football' was introduced by Johan Cruyff.

Strikers and their association with the No.10 mantle

A traditional number 10 player is automatically assigned the role of making the clock tick. His job seems to be pretty straightforward when put into words but proves to be equally demanding in actuality. The said footballer is responsible for creating chances, laying out balls for the strikers to score, and dictate play in the opposition's box. Easier said than done, indeed.

In the past, this post has usually been affiliated with attacking midfielders, who possess an unparalleled creative prowess. However, in modern times, a special group of strikers have evolved to assume the role for themselves. Most recently, the likes of Luis Suarez and Wayne Rooney have earned a reputation for being serial providers for their teams, directly contributing to the proceedings of an attack.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five current strikers who can effortlessly operate as playmakers for their clubs:

Note: All stats are as mentioned on Squawka.com

#5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Benzema is the fifth all-time top scorer for Real Madrid

Kicking us off in fifth place is Real Madrid's talisman, Karim Benzema. The veteran striker has been a Madridista ever since he swapped Parc Olympique Lyonnais for the Bernabeu in 2009. With 561 appearances to his name, Benzema has established himself as a certified Los Blancos legend.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in 2018, many expected Real Madrid to fork out insurmountable amounts of cash to replace their star man. Instead, Florentino Perez chose to trust the pre-existing group of talents he had assembled over the years. While the Ronaldo-void remains unfulfilled, his exit transformed Benzema into a complete forward.

The French striker has been exceptional since becoming Real Madrid's main man, keeping his team on top in times of turmoil. In addition to his excellent goal tally, Benzema has also assumed the role of a creator.

He has recorded an astonishing 31 assists since 2018 and already has two in the first month of the current season. With 231 forward passes and 50 successful lay-offs in addition to his 23 goals in the previous league season, Benzema has single-handedly kept Madrid afloat.

#4 Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona)

Barcelona bought Griezmann from Atletico Madrid in 2019

Antoine Griezmann is a top player, regardless of the constant berating that the media bestows upon him. It is an undeniable fact that the Frenchman has failed to justify the astronomical €120m fee that Barcelona paid to secure his services. Even so, Griezmann has been heavily underrated with respect to his performances, especially in 2021.

Griezmann and the aforementioned Benzema were two of the few shining lights in an otherwise disappointing showing by France at Euro 2020. The 30-year-old striker brought his resurgent form to the coveted tournament but failed to take his side past the round-of-16 stage.

As of June 2021, Griezmann had recorded an impressive total of 30 goal involvements for both club and country. His contributions ranked him eighth amongst the most effective group of players in Europe, ahead of the likes of Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku.

Furthermore, the French international laid out 42 chances in La Liga for his teammates last season, making him one of the best orchestrators in Spain.

