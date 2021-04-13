With Alvaro Morata's future still unresolved, Juventus are expected to sign a striker this summer to be partnered with Cristiano Ronaldo up top.

Juventus were linked with a raft of strikers in last summer's transfer window. The Bianconeri eventually ended up signing Alvaro Morata on loan from Atletico Madrid. The Spaniard has done a decent job but the Old Lady are yet to decide whether they want to extend his deal or not.

Irrespective of that, Juventus will need to sign a striker as the Spaniard is currently the only out-and-out striker in their squad. They have already been linked with an array of world-class marksmen but as we edge closer to the summer transfer window, new opportunities are opening up.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five strikers who could partner Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus next season.

5 strikers who could partner Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus next season

#5 Alvaro Morata

Juventus v SSC Napoli - Italian PS5 Supercup

Let's start with the obvious. Alvaro Morata has done a decent job at Juventus this season. He is on loan from Atletico Madrid and going by the way things have worked out with Luis Suarez for the Rojiblancos, they're unlikely to be too committed to bringing Morata back to Madrid.

Morata has impressed as the main henchman for Andrea Pirlo, scoring 17 goals and providing 10 assists across all competitions so far this term. If Juventus do end up making Morata's deal permanent, they might still want to sign another striker as a backup.

But as things stand, Morata looks rather comfortable in Turin. However, he is not as prolific a striker as Juventus would like and for that matter, they might just go for a new signing.

Most assists in Serie A this season:



🇧🇪 Romelu Lukaku (9)



🇪🇸 Alvaro Morata (9)



Two former Chelsea strikers battling it out. 🤺 pic.twitter.com/1c5eNbZuJI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 7, 2021

#4 Sergio Aguero

Manchester City v Southampton - Premier League

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero's current deal expires in the summer and he is all set to become a free agent. Manchester City have confirmed that Aguero will leave the club at the end of the season.

Given the kind of financial condition that Juventus are in, signing Sergio Aguero as a free-agent will make a lot of sense. The Argentine has proven himself at the highest level and still has a few good years left in him.

Aguero can come in and do a job similar to what Edinson Cavani has done at Manchester United. Juventus can rely on his experience as they continue to push for an elusive UEFA Champions League title.

Signing him for free also helps them invest and strengthen in other positions and this stopgap solution will afford them enough time to find a striker who fits the profile they're looking for when they are not cash-strapped like they are right now.

