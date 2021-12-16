5 superstars who grew up supporting rivals of their current clubs

Football fans are known to be fiercely passionate about their club. They follow the club religiously and form a deep-rooted and lifelong connection. Sometimes it is easy to forget that footballing superstars began as fans of the sport as well. The superstars of now have had their own favorite clubs in the past.

A bevy of footballers have supported rival clubs in the past

The players today are highly professional and strongly pledge allegiance to their club. However, there have been instances where they have supported a different club in the past including their rivals!

Everton Blue Army @EvertonBlueArmy Jamie Carragher: "When I joined Liverpool at 16, I was still an Everton fan. I still wanted Everton to win the Derby." Jamie Carragher: "When I joined Liverpool at 16, I was still an Everton fan. I still wanted Everton to win the Derby." https://t.co/rwQEBal1w3

Media and entertainment have become an integral part of the football industry. This has led to many players divulging their early lives in interviews. Several stars have admitted to supporting their team’s rivals while growing up. Nonetheless, they have left behind past alliances and given their all while playing for their current club.

Here we take a look at five famous players who used to support their rival clubs.

#5 Paul Pogba (Arsenal)

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

At the age of 16, Paul Pogba joined the Manchester United youth team from Le Havre in 2009. He left for Juventus in 2012 and then made his Old Trafford comeback four years later. He joined the Red Devils for a fee close to €105 million, then a world-record transfer fee.

Gurjit @GurjitAFC Pogba: "I will be honest; at the start, I was an Arsenal fan – obviously because of all the French players, you know. Me & my brother were, but my other brother was a Man United fan. I couldn’t say anything so I used to love Thierry Henry &, because of him, I was an #Arsenal fan" Pogba: "I will be honest; at the start, I was an Arsenal fan – obviously because of all the French players, you know. Me & my brother were, but my other brother was a Man United fan. I couldn’t say anything so I used to love Thierry Henry &, because of him, I was an #Arsenal fan" https://t.co/Y5ZbfvzdlI

Pogba admitted in an interview that the Gunners were one of his favorite teams growing up. He revealed that the presence of top French players such as Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry and Robert Pires at Arsenal strengthened his affection towards the club. He also said that all-time Premier League great Thierry Henry was one of his idols.

Pogba had a brilliant start to this season’s Premier League, providing seven assists in just four games. Much to the dismay of fans, his form dipped massively. He also sustained an injury during training with the French national team and was sent off in Manchester United's game against Liverpool. This has seen him miss a number of matches.

#4 Raheem Sterling (Manchester United)

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling has dazzled the world with his skills on the wing. One of the best wingers in the Premier League, Raheem Sterling, was a Manchester United supporter when he was young. Sterling has played for Manchester United’s two biggest rivals, Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Englishman revealed in an interview that he attended the 2007 FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea. Although the Red Devils lost 1-0, he stated that the game still inspired him. He started his Premier League career with Liverpool’s youth team and was promoted to the senior squad after impressing everyone.

Sterling later joined Manchester City in 2015 for €63.70 million. Oddly enough, Sterling is yet to score against his boyhood favorite club. Now a key member for club and country, Sterling has been incredible on the wing and has bolstered their attack.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh