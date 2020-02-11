5 things Cristiano Ronaldo needs to achieve in 2020 to win the Ballon d'Or this December

Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or awards till date

Cristiano Ronaldo has kicked off the year 2020 with a bang. He has been on a roll with Juventus in the second half of the season, with goals coming in thick and fast for the player who recently celebrated his 35th birthday.

He has already enjoyed success since moving to Italy in the summer of 2018, winning the Serie A and the Italian Supercup in his debut season with Juventus, but a dip in the levels of performances last season saw him miss out on the coveted Ballon d'Or award for the second year running, as his eternal rival Lionel Messi took home the glistening trophy, following yet another splendid season with Barcelona.

The Argentine edged ahead of Ronaldo last December, bagging the honour for a record sixth time, leaving the Portuguese ace in his shadow. The Juve forward was snubbed despite winning more honours than his left-footed adversary last season, though his stats paled in comparison to that of the 32-year-old.

Voting results from last year's ceremony proved to be an eye-opener for all, as they showed that Ronaldo does not hold sway as much as he used to at the award and that winning trophies alone just won't cut it, he will have to put in the work if he ever wants to inscribe his name again on the Golden Ball.

So, with him being set to be the anchorman Juventus as they lead the title race for the umpteenth time and also EURO 2020 coming up in the summer, it seems the stage is set for him to prove why he deserves the Ballon d'Or in 2020.

Here are the five things that he needs to achieve in 2020 to virtually guarantee the acclaimed prize for himself.

#5 Complete a continental treble with Juventus

A treble has always eluded Ronaldo throughout his career.

Ronaldo has enjoyed a trophy-laden career and has won major honours with all of his clubs. He has won the league titles in England, Spain and Italy. He also has a bunch of domestic titles to his name and also boasts five UEFA Champions League trophies. Alas, his stars never aligned for winning all the three major honours in the same season.

He got the double on three occasions in his career. In the 2007-08 season, Ronaldo scored more than 40 goals for Manchester United, winning the second of his three Premier League title in a row and his first Champions League trophy.

With Real Madrid, where he reached the peak of his abilities, he won the Champions League and Copa del Rey in 2013-14 season and repeated the league title and Champions League double in the 2016-17 season.

Winning a continental treble is one of the most revered achievements in world football, only some of the best squads of all-time have been able to complete it. But winning it in a season, where Juventus are going to be dependent on their talisman, will give a massive boost to Ronaldo's chances and will at least put him back among the favourites.

A quick note, if history is any indication, Ronaldo's odds will increase drastically if he wins the treble, as in recent memory Lionel Messi was voted as the winner on both the occasions when Barcelona completed the treble in the 2008-09 and 2014-15 season.

