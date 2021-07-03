5 top centre-backs who could be on the move this summer

Having a strong backline is crucial to building a team that can mount a challenge on all fronts. We've seen how drastically Liverpool have improved following the arrival of Virgil van Dijk in December 2017. They were a promising side that was exciting to watch but they became title challengers after the entry of a world-class centre-back.

Ruben Dias, the 2021 Premier League Player of the Season, was signed by Manchester City last summer. He was one of the signings of the 2020-21 season and it once again proved just how much a top quality centre-back signing can help a team.

Several European giants are looking to strengthen their squads this summer. Fixing a leaky defence is a priority for a number of teams and we could see plenty of centre-backs switching sides over the course of the next few weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five top centre-backs who could be on the move this summer.

#5 Pau Torres (Villarreal)

Villarreal CF v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

Pau Torres had an excellent 2020-21 season with Villarreal. He played a starring role in Villarreal's UEFA Europa League triumph. The 24-year-old has garnered a lot of interest from several top clubs and is tipped to move this summer.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Torres. His exceptional ball-playing ability has caught the eye of many European giants. But he will need to improve certain defensive qualities before he becomes the final product.

Real Madrid have also registered an interest in the Spanish international. Los Blancos need to reinforce their defence. There's a Sergio Ramos-shaped hole in their backline and Raphael Varane is also tipped to leave in search of fresh challenges.

Manchester United would listen to offers for either Eric Bailly or Phil Jones, with Bailly potentially set to become part of any deal for Pau Torres. #MUFC [@DeanJonesSoccer] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) July 2, 2021

#4 Sven Botman (LOSC Lille)

AFC Ajax v Lille OSC - UEFA Europa League Round Of 32 Leg Two

LOSC Lille beat Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title this term at the end of a sensational league campaign. They had the best defensive record in the league, conceding just 23 goals in 38 matches.

21-year-old Dutch defender Sven Botman has undoubtedly been one of their best players this season. Standing at 6"4, Botman dominates aerial duels. He is young and aggressive and has his entire career ahead of him.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that several clubs are interested in Botman after the season he has had. Atalanta and Inter Milan have also been linked with the youngster. Calciomercato.com claims that Nerazzurri Sporting Director Piero Ausilio is a fan of Botman and is interested in signing him this summer.

One thing is for certain and it is that Lille will have their work cut out trying to make the young Dutchman stay beyond the summer.

Not only Premier League clubs interested in Sven Botman after his top season at Lille. The Dutch centre back is now also on Atalanta radar too as ‘dream target’ - potential deal not related to Cristian Romero’s future. The race is open. 🇳🇱 #Atalanta #Lille — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith