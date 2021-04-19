5 top managers who have been fired the most

Some of the best managers in football naturally end up managing the biggest clubs and if they cannot consistently meet the expectations, they will be shown the exit door.

Modern football is influenced by a plethora of factors. The raucousness of social media has pervaded the realms of professional football and public discontent has come within close proximity of those in charge of clubs. The world demands immediate results and clubs are configuring themselves to supply exactly that.

As such, managing football clubs has become a cruel business. The scrutiny is intense and the repercussions are usually dire. Managing a football club is no easy task and it is challenging from one day to the next. But when a union reaches a stage where things don't look like they will get better, something has to give.

Several high-profile managers who have been in charge of some of the biggest clubs in Europe have faced the sack a ridiculous amount of times. It's often not a fair reflection of their credentials but it is what it is. Without further ado, let's take a look at five top managers who have been sacked the most number of times.

#5 Jose Mourinho - 4 times

'The Special One' is undoubtedly one of the greatest football managers of the 21st century. He has won numerous titles and done the unthinkable in Europe with teams like Porto and Inter Milan.

Mourinho transformed Chelsea into European stalwarts and did a job on Pep Guardiola's Barcelona, which was purported to be the greatest football team in recent times, by pipping them to the La Liga title.

But all those triumphs come at a price. His most recent stints have also ended with him being sacked at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Mourinho champions a siege mentality that usually withers away quite soon purely because it is not sustainable. After his immensely successful first stint at Chelsea, Mourinho was given the sack after his third season in charge.

He then went on to win the Champions League with Inter Milan before leaving to manage Real Madrid. He returned to Chelsea in 2013 and won the league in his second season before the team capitulated once again under him in his third season in charge. Mourinho was sacked in between the 2015-16 season.

The Portuguese cut a frustrating figure in his final days at Manchester United as the club started to lose its identity and was dragged across the media for playing dull and drab football. He was sacked from Old Trafford and then he went on to take up the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Mourinho has now been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after the club endured a slew of negative results. His final Premier League defeat in charge of Spurs came against Manchester United.

#4 Sam Allardyce - 5 times

Big Sam is one of the most experienced managers in the game right now and has had more than 30 years of experience in the field. Sam Allardyce has managed a raft of top English clubs including Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton.

He was also in charge of the English national side for a short while. Allardyce's first sacking came during his first stint as player-manager at West Bromwich Albion, the club that he currently managers, in 1991. He took over as manager of Blackpool in 1994 and was sacked in 1996.

After spending seven years at Bolton Wanderers, he subsequently moved to Newcastle United where he didn't last a year and was fired within seven months of his appointment. He was sacked by Blackburn Rovers in 2010, two years after he was appointed.

His role as the manager of the England National Team lasted just a little over two months following allegations of malpractice.

