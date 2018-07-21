Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 transfer records that have been broken this summer

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.92K   //    21 Jul 2018, 18:36 IST

Ronaldo's move to Juventus is the biggest event of the window so far

The effects of the Neymar transfer is still prevalent in the transfer market. The Brazilian’s transfer annihilated the previous world record transfer and the domino effect of that transfer has resulted in many more record-breaking transfers.

Last season, Kylian Mbappe became the world’s most expensive teenager and also the second most expensive player in the world. Philippe Coutinho became the most expensive purchase by a La Liga club and Virgil van Dijk became the world’s most expensive defender.

This summer is no different. We are nearing the end of July and already some transfer records have been shattered across Europe. By the time the transfer window closes, more records could be broken including the ones that have been broken already this summer.

On that note, take a look at five transfer records that have already been broken this summer.

#5. Most expensive signing by a Dutch club - Daley Blind

Blind returned to Ajax after a four-year stint with Manchester United

In 2014, Daley Blind was sold to Manchester United for €17.5 million and the Dutchman played 141 games for the club while winning four trophies.

He was deemed surplus to requirements at the Premier League club and it was evident as he played just 17 games in his final season.

Although Blind is now 28 and played sporadically last season, Manchester United still got €16.50 million for the player this summer when he returned to Ajax.

This made Blind the most expensive player signed by a Dutch club, breaking the 18-year-old record held by Mateja Kežman! Yes, it took 18 years to break the record transfer in Eredivisie.

Blind’s transfer broke Kezman’s record by a very small margin as the Serbian cost €16.34 million in 2000. However, back then, that was a huge fee for a player. The difference to the current third most expensive signing by a Dutch club is also marginal and it too belongs to a Serbian. Miralem Sulejmani cost Ajax €16.25 million in 2008.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Alisson Becker Massimiliano Allegri Jurgen Klopp Football Top 5/Top 10
Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Human with usual problems and unusual passion for sports.
