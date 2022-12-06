5 under-25 breakout players from the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage

Over the years, the FIFA World Cup has served as a launchpad for many promising careers. The most famous examples include Thierry Henry in 1998, James Rodriguez and Paul Pogba in 2014, and Kylian Mbappe in 2018.

This year’s edition in Qatar has continued that time-honored tradition, with the emergence of a plethora of young players lighting up the biggest stage in the world.

Before the competition started, many bright youngsters like Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham were already making their mark at the club level.

This list will focus on players under the age of 25 who flew under the radar before the trip to Qatar, but have surely staked their claim as talents to look out for.

Honorable Mentions: Tyler Adams (USA), Yunus Musah (USA), Cho Geu-sung (Korea Republic)

#5 Ritsu Doan (Japan)

Japan v Spain: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Japan’s hopes of a World Cup knockout stage appearance appeared bleak when the Samurai Blue were drawn in the tournament’s group of death with Germany and Spain.

However, against all odds, Japan managed to upset both European juggernauts and have super-sub Ritsu Doan to thank for both results. The 24-year-old SC Freiburg winger delivered in the deciding moments for his nation to equalize in both matches against Spain and Germany when Japan were losing 1-0.

Despite coming on as a substitute for all group games except against Costa Rica, Doan’s clinical finishing when his team desperately needed it turned Japan into the most remarkable World Cup underdogs.

#4 Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)

Ecuador v Senegal: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Despite playing in the EFL Championship with Watford, Ismaila Sarr has proven that his talent is way beyond that of second-tier English football. Although he only scored once in the tournament, the 24-year-old was by far the Teranga Lions' most threatening player on the pitch.

Frequently lauded as his team’s X-factor, Sarr managed to step up when many counted Senegal out after Sadio Mané’s injury.

With his electrifying pace and skill on the ball, the Watford forward was Senegal's focal point of attack for all group-stage games and the man creating most of the Lions' chances.

In a tournament-deciding match against Ecuador, the young Senegalese, in addition to opening the scoring with a slick no-look penalty, recorded 3 completed dribbles and 3 shots to terrorize the Ecuadorian defense.

#3 Josko Gvardiol (Croatia)

Croatia v Canada: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

With only 1 goal conceded and 2 clean sheets in the group stage, Croatia’s back-line was one of the most formidable in the group stages of the tournament.

The anchor of that success has been 20-year-old RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. The Croatian national's most desirable qualities were put on full display during his masterclass performance in a 0-0 draw against Belgium.

Impeccable timing defensively, brilliant ball-carrying ability, and incredible poise in possession are all qualities needed in a modern centre-back which Gvardiol has shown he possesses during his 3 group-stage outings.

His performances at both club and national level have garnered attention from the likes of Chelsea, Juventus, and Real Madrid, with a winter or summer transfer window move appearing likely.

#2 Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

Korea Republic v Ghana: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Before the tournament, Ghana's golden boy, Mohammed Kudus, had already begun to seize headlines, with reports claiming the 22-year-old believed he was as good as Neymar. Although he later called out the reports as fake news, the Ajax midfielder has shown he could be worthy of such comparisons within a couple of years.

In all 3 group stage games, Kudus brought a spark to the lackluster Black Stars attack, looking threatening on the ball and providing defensive tenacity while pressing as well. His incredible pace and skill on the ball makes him flexible in terms of where he plays on the pitch and equally dangerous in both playmaking or goal-scoring roles.

His most impressive showing came against South Korea. With Ghana facing possible elimination, Kudus scored 2 out of 3 crucial goals for his nation in a 3-2 victory to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Although the Black Stars were eliminated in their last game against Uruguay, Kudus's performances have put him on the radar for a potential move. Dortmund and a handful of Premier League clubs have reportedly shown interest as well.

#1 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

Netherlands v Qatar: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Despite an underwhelming group stage performance from the Netherlands, an undeniable positive has been the performances of 23-year-old Cody Gakpo. The PSV forward has been the World Cup’s breakout star so far, becoming the first Dutch player to score a goal in all 3 group stage games to help the Netherlands top group A.

Gakpo’s remarkable composure on the ball and aptitude for orchestrating and finishing threatening chances in the final third saved Oranje from potentially disappointing results against Senegal and Ecuador.

His impressive performances in Qatar, coupled with 21 goal contributions in 14 games for PSV in the Eredivisie so far this season, have cemented the young star’s chances for a move to an elite club sooner rather than later.

