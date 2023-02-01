5 unexpected transfers of the January transfer window

The January transfer window has officially slammed shut, meaning the clubs will not be allowed to make any more signings until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Over the course of January, we witnessed plenty of drama and action. We saw Chelsea splurge €121 million on Enzo Fernandez to make him the most expensive transfer in Premier League history. There were some nail-biting bidding wars. And, finally, there were transfers that were completed out of the blue, with very little pretext.

In today’s list, we will focus on the last item on the aforementioned list, check out transfers that caught most of us off-guard. Now, without further ado, let’s check out the five most unexpected transfers of the January window:

#5 Joao Felix to Chelsea

Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Practically out of the blue, Chelsea announced Joao Felix’s transfer from Atletico Madrid, confirming that they had signed the attacker on a season-long loan. They agreed to settle his entire salary and pay Atletico Madrid a loan fee of €11 million.

The Portuguese star was in admirable form for Atletico in the first half of the 2022-23 La Liga season. He appeared in 14 league matches, scoring four times and providing three assists. Felix, unfortunately, has gotten off to a disastrous start in the Premier League.

Conn @ConnCFC Joao Felix loving the atmosphere and team at Chelsea. Things you love to see.. 🥹 Joao Felix loving the atmosphere and team at Chelsea. Things you love to see.. 🥹 https://t.co/7A4ODMeRc3

Felix made his debut in the 2-1 defeat against Fulham on 12 January. He was Chelsea’s most impressive player on the pitch in the first half, but a clumsy foul on Kenny Tete saw him receive a straight red in the second 45. The player is currently serving a three-game suspension and will be eligible to feature against West Ham United on February 11.

#4 Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea

Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Ukrainian forward Mykhailo Mudryk was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal over the course of the January transfer window. The Gunners, however, could not close the deal down, which opened up room for Chelsea to swoop in and complete the transfer.

The Pensioners confirmed Mudryk’s arrival on January 15, with them splurging €70 million (initial fee) to tie him down to an eight-and-a-half-year contract. The Blues were seemingly not even in the race for Mudryk until the very end, which left many, especially Arsenal fans, in disbelief.

Before sealing his big-money move to west London, Mudryk enjoyed an encouraging first half of the season at Shakhtar Donetsk. He featured in 18 games for them across competitions, scoring 10 times and providing eight assists.

#3 Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Nottingham Forest, who find themselves in 13th place in the Premier League rankings, signed Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day. The Costa Rican goalkeeper, who has joined the club on loan, will remain in the Premier League until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Navas, who had grown tired of playing second fiddle to first-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at PSG, was pushing for a move. PSG and Nottingham Forest negotiated in the final stretch of the January transfer window to find an agreement.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper has won it all in club football. Before winning two Ligue 1 titles with PSG between 2019 and 2022, Navas spent five glorious years at Real Madrid. At the Santiago Bernabeu, he won three consecutive Champions League trophies and a La Liga title, amongst other honors.

Nottingham Forest must count themselves lucky to have a player of such caliber and experience amidst them for the business end of the season.

#2 Jorginho to Arsenal

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

On deadline day (31 January), Arsenal dropped an official announcement, confirming Jorginho’s permanent transfer from Chelsea. The €11.3 million move came after the Gunners failed to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. Jorginho has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal with the north Londoners (until June 2024).

Local rivals, Arsenal and Chelsea have seldom done business with one another, making Jorginho’s transfer all the more shocking. However, looking at the transfer objectively, it makes sense for both parties.

Arsenal @Arsenal Jorginho 🤝 the boss Jorginho 🤝 the boss https://t.co/L64G7VOvB4

Chelsea, who have just signed €121 million man Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, needed to make some profit and lighten their wage bill. Considering Jorginho’s contract was expiring in June 2023, they could not have picked a more perfect time to sell.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have got their hands on a Champions League-winning defensive midfielder who could easily fill in for Thomas Partey when needed. The 2021 UEFA Player of the Year is a natural leader in midfield and could allow Mikel Arteta to be more adventurous with his formations.

#1 Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich

Manchester City v Brentford FC - Premier League

One of the most-gifted fullbacks in the world, Joao Cancelo left Manchester City to join Bayern Munich on loan on the penultimate day of the January transfer window. Given how integral he had been to Pep Guardiola’s plans since joining from Juventus, the switch came as a shock to many.

Cancelo had fallen down the pecking order at Manchester City prior to the move. Nathan Ake took his place on the left while Kyle Walker kept him from slotting in as a right-back. According to multiple reports, Cancelo also had a falling out with Guardiola and his staff, leading to his premature exit.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #DeadlineDay



Buy option clause: €70m.

Official, completed. João Cancelo has joined FC Bayern on loan deal from Manchester City.Buy option clause: €70m. Official, completed. João Cancelo has joined FC Bayern on loan deal from Manchester City. 🚨🔴 #DeadlineDayBuy option clause: €70m.https://t.co/IrPvzX0gm7

Bayern Munich have a technically gifted player on their hands in Cancelo. The two-time Premier League winner has already scored twice and provided five assists in 26 games in the 2022-23 season. If he lives up to expectations at Bayern, the Germans could very well make his transfer permanent by activating his €70 million purchase clause.

Poll : 0 votes