5 most valuable teams who have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The ongoing international break has confirmed the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification of several nations. From 2021 Copa America winners Argentina to reigning world champions France to five-time victors Brazil, a plethora of elite countries have recently booked their place in next year’s football extravaganza.

Ronaldo and Messi could be playing their last FIFA World Cup in 2022

The upcoming World Cup is probably the last one featuring Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. While the PSG star’s team confirmed their spot yesterday, Ronaldo’s Portugal will have to take part in the playoffs in order to gain entry in next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Despite the doubt surrounding Ronaldo’s presence, many valuable players are ready to take center stage in Qatar. Unlike club football, it is sometimes hard to correctly predict the value of a national team. But here are the five most valuable teams that have already confirmed their spot in next year’s FIFA World Cup:

#5 Spain (€728 million)

Spain v Georgia - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Spain performed relatively well in the qualifiers. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winners got the better of Sweden courtesy of Alvaro Morata’s late goal. The win confirmed their place in next year’s FIFA World Cup.

The Spanish national team is valued at €728 million, earning them fifth-place on this list. Manchester City defensive midfielder Rodri is their most valuable asset (€70 million). Midfielder Koke (€60 million) and Dani Olmo (€50 million) are also among their best players in terms of market value.

Considering Spain have produced a number of world-class midfielders over the years, it isn't surprising that their top three most valuable footballers operate in the middle of the field. Spain topped Group B in the European leg of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers with 19 points from eight matches.

#4 Argentina (€747.50 million)

Brazil v Argentina: Final - Copa America Brazil 2021

The Copa America winners are the latest team to have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite playing out a 0-0 draw against rivals Brazil, Argentina have managed to distance themselves from the teams below them in their qualifying group. As a result, they have mathematically qualified for the tournament in Qatar.

Lionel Messi is still the most valuable player among the Argentine squad, despite not being at his best this season. Messi and Lautaro Martinez are both valued at €80 million each. The pair contribute holistically to Argentina's overall valuation of €747.50 million.

La Albiceleste will be vying for their third FIFA World Cup crown in 2022. The Argentine players would love to win the trophy for Messi, as it would be a great gift for the player, who has carried them for over a decade. Argentina are currently second in the South American FIFA World Cup qualifiers, only behind Brazil.

