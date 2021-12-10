5 world-class footballers with the lowest market value right now

In football, there is no shortage of players brimming with talent. However, some individuals stand out among their peers and leave a strong impression. This is why the biggest clubs from the world of football fight tooth and nail to acquire the services of these truly superb individuals. While it's not as easy to understand the correct fee at all times, knowing the market valuation of footballers helps.

Several metrics measure only the performance attributes of footballers, however, market values measure the player's valuation. This includes performance attributes and factors like match appearances, length of remaining contract, and most importantly, age of the footballers. Knowing the correct market value of any footballer is essential, but it becomes critical for the truly world-class ones.

However, the same factors that determine the market value of footballers and lead to their high valuation also depreciate over time. Age is an unavoidable factor as it increases, and performances often take a hit. However, other factors like the remaining time of contract and sporadic appearances can also result in low market valuations of even world-class footballers.

Let's take a look at some of these players:

#5 Leonardo Bonucci - £7.20 Million

Leonardo Bonucci has aged like fine wine and at 34 years of age, Bonucci has secured a place in the 2021 IFFHS Men's World XI. He showed no signs of any stopping at Euro 2020. His pairing with Giorgio Chiellini was one of the primary reasons for Italy's successful campaign. Bonucci has been simultaneously stellar for his club side over the years.

Bonucci has represented a few Italian clubs, but his best service has been for Juventus. Bonucci is a current Juventus player as well, and he is well known for his ability to marshall the defense. He is a typical no-nonsense centre-back who is a hard tackler and an expert at breaking up opponent build-ups.

Bonucci may have aged, but the Italian, who won Serie A for Inter and Juventus, is still playing at his peak, despite his dwindling market valuation.

#4 Sergio Ramos - £9 Million

Over the years, some of the biggest names have donned the white jersey of Real Madrid. Many have led the club to great glories, but few could reach the stature of Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos.

Having joined from Sevilla at a very young age, Ramos quickly showed his ability and became a regular for Real Madrid. In his early days, Ramos preferred playing on the right, but he became one of the top defenders in the world playing as a centre-back.

Sergio Ramos is not only well appreciated for his tackling prowess, but he is equally helpful in the build-up as well. Over the years, Ramos has won numerous honors for club and country.

He won the Euros and the FIFA World Cup for Spain. He has also won multiple La Liga and Champions League titles with Real Madrid. Since his switch to French club PSG in the summer, Ramos has been plagued by injuries. This is the main reason for his fewer appearances and reduced market valuation.

