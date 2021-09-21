5 world-class forwards yet to score in the 2021-22 season

Twenty days have passed since the conclusion of the summer transfer window, and we are well underway into the 2021-22 season. Things are slowly starting to take shape with all the top European leagues passing their fifth match week. Most new signings have had ample time to settle into the new environment, with managers looking to lock in the squads they intend to use.

How are things looking up in the 2021-22 season so far

Predictably, the Premier League turned out to be the biggest spenders in Europe, with a cumulative transaction fee of €1.6 billion. At the time of writing, Chelsea lead the proceedings in England with 13 points out of a possible 15. Coincidentally, Liverpool flaunt an identical record, with similar scorelines in all five of their games. Arsenal, who racked up the most exorbitant transfer bill this summer, languish in 13th place, having lost their three opening games.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have started the season on fire, with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior blazing through opposition defences. While Los Blancos comfortably occupy the top spot, Barcelona sit in 10th place, having only played three games so far. Maintaining tradition, Inter, Bayern Munich and PSG lead their respective leagues at the end of five match days.

With so much happening across the continent at the same time, the struggles of some notable superstars have inexplicably gone under the radar. Two months into the 2021-22 season, certain players are yet to lace up their scoring boots.

With that notion on our minds, let's take a look at 5 world-class forwards yet to score a goal in the ongoing season:

#5 Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

Chiesa hasn't scored a goal in three outings for Juventus

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, Juventus have faced significant hardships in getting themselves in line to fight for the Scudetto this season. The Old Lady currently occupy 18th place in Serie A, having failed to secure a single win in their opening four games.

Part of the problem at the Allianz Stadium is Massimiliano Allegri's failure to select a dominant system for the team that brings out the best in his most prized assets. No player other than Federico Chiesa has suffered more from this issue, with the Italian prodigy being deployed at three different positions in as many games.

Khaled Al Nouss @khaledalnouss1 Allegri: “Chiesa? He must grow & become aware of what he can do because we are at Juventus. He entered a difficult moment in the match.” Allegri: “Chiesa? He must grow & become aware of what he can do because we are at Juventus. He entered a difficult moment in the match.” https://t.co/xF5hXOYyOO

Due to the ongoing chaos, Chiesa has failed to find the back of the net even once in the 2021-22 season so far. Contrary to his debut campaign with Juventus, which saw the 23-year-old forward score 15 goals, Chiesa is yet to produce anything worthwhile. However, Chiesa has only clocked 100 minutes so far this season. With more involvement in the coming weeks, the Italian will certainly be looking to break his duck soon.

#4 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Griezmann recently made his second debut for Atletico

At the center of one of the most unexpected deadline day transfers in recent history, Antoine Griezmann made a shocking return to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona. Having signed for the Blaugrana in 2019, Griezmann signed on the dotted line for Atletico this summer with just hours remaining in the transfer window.

For a transfer fee as massive as €120m, Culers all around the globe expected Griezmann to score a bucket load of goals. Instead, the Frenchman could only manage a mediocre tally of 35 goals in 102 appearances for Barcelona. While he did show his class in limited quantities at Camp Nou, his output was nowhere near justifiable against his hefty price tag.

🪄🇳🇱 @FDJChief Griezmann is yet to have a shot on target in La Liga this season.



Great sale by Laporta (50M) Griezmann is yet to have a shot on target in La Liga this season.



Great sale by Laporta (50M) https://t.co/8nZbuimSzf

Griezmann has started the 2021-22 season in similar fashion, contributing to absolutely no goals in six outings so far. Having played three games apiece for Barcelona and Atletico, the 30-year-old forward is yet to break the duck. Atletico have a €40m obligation to buy Griezmann at the end of this season and the La Liga champions will hope the France international can be among the goals at the earliest.

