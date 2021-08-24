6 best players wearing the #6 jersey in world football right now

For many football fans, the jersey number of players means a lot and attention is paid to which player is being assigned which number.

Goalkeepers predominantly tend to wear no.1, while no.10 is often associated with creative midfielders. No.9 is worn by the striker, while the no.6 is usually given to a defensive midfielder.

These days, midfielders and centre-backs often wear the no.6. Some world-class players wear the prestigious number for both club and country.

On that note, we look at the six best players wearing the number 6 jersey in football right now.

#6 Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Chelsea FC Training Session and Press Conference - UEFA Champions League Final 2021

Chelsea were extremely busy last summer, spending big money on the likes of Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

However, arguments can be made that their best signing last summer was that of Thiago Silva. The 36-year-old joined Chelsea after an excellent spell with Paris Saint-Germain but questions were raised as to whether he could start on a regular basis and perform consistently for Chelsea.

Silva, often regarded as one of the best centre-backs of the modern generation, has been one of Chelsea's best players since joining the club. The Brazil international has added experience, leadership and quality to Chelsea's backline and played an important role as the club won the UEFA Champions League last season.

#5 Koke (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid v FC Bayern Muenchen: Group A - UEFA Champions League

A one-club man, Koke is one of the best midfielders in La Liga and the captain of Atletico Madrid.

Having made his debut for Atletico Madrid in 2009, Koke has made 504 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 46 goals and providing 106 assists. The Spain international has won La Liga and the Europa League twice apiece with the club and has also helped them reach the finals of the UEFA Champions League as many times.

The 29-year-old looks unlikely to leave Atletico Madrid in the near future. Koke has been linked with several top clubs over the years, including Barcelona and Manchester United.

#4 Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Thiago Alcantara endured a quiet debut season with Liverpool, and will be hoping to make a bigger impact this time around.

Thiago is regarded by many as one of the most talented midfielders in the world. The Spain international was an essential first-team figure during his time with Bayern Munich, impressing with his technical ability and quick feet. Thiago won the treble with the Bundesliga giants in 2020.

The former Barcelona man moved to Liverpool last summer for nearly £20 million and much was expected from him. While Thiago is yet to replicate his Bayern Munich form in the Premier League, he is more than capable of enjoying a world-class season this time around.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Subramanian