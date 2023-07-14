6 players Manchester United should sell this summer 

As the summer transfer window heats up, Manchester United find themselves at a crossroads in its pursuit to reestablish their once strong legacy. To strengthen their squad, the Red Devils must not only focus on acquiring new talent but also offloading players as well.

A lot has been said about the potential incoming signings Manchester United have lined up this summer. In this article however, we explore six players that the Red Devils should consider selling this July to streamline their roster.

#6 Anthony Martial

The Frenchman has failed to live up to his potential at the club and a move is surely the next option

After a disappointing loan spell at Sevilla, Anthony Martial has continued to disappoint for Manchester United. The French striker continues to be a nominal part of Erik ten Hag's setup and headlines this list of players who need to be sold.

The Frenchman’s inconsistent displays during his time at Old Trafford suggest that it may be time for a fresh start. Selling Martial would not only generate funds but also free up his hefty £250,000 a week wages for more productive use.

#5 Fred

With a year left on his contract, the time might be right to let Fred leave

Fred has struggled to establish any consistency for Manchester United since he signed for the club in 2018. The recent signing of Mason Mount means he will have limited playing time and increased competition in midfield, further stagnating the Brazilian's development.

With a year left on his current deal at the club, It would be in the best interest of both the player and the club to part ways. Galatasaray had a bid rejected by Manchester United for the Brazil international as per Fabrizio Romano and he has also had interest from Saudi clubs and Fulham.

#4 Jadon Sancho

Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League

Poor form has plagued Jadon Sancho since his return to England, preventing him from consistently reaching the heights expected from a £75 million player. While the forward has shown glimpses of potential in the past, his time at Manchester United has generally been disappointing. His tally of 12 goals from 79 appearances in the league is abysmal from a player on wages of £350,000 a week.

Sancho has been linked with a return to Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion in this summer transfer windows rumor mill. The Englishman is one of the highest earners at Old Trafford while being one of its poorest performers. Manchester United would do well to cut their losses with the forward and give his spot to a younger, cheaper, and ultimately better option.

#3 Brandon Williams

Williams is clearly not on the plans at Old Trafford and a move is desperately needed to stop his career from stagnating

Brandon Williams burst onto the scene as an exciting prospect, showcasing his versatility as both a full-back and a winger. However, the arrival of Erik ten Hag has seen him exiled from the Manchester United first team.

Williams has seen his playing time diminish significantly and is unlikely to see his minutes improve. A permanent transfer to a club where he can gain regular minutes would be beneficial for his development. The English defender increasingly looks unlikely to feature in Manchester United's plans moving forward.

#2 Harry Maguire

The out of favor captain would do well to consider a move of he intends to be in England's plans for the upcoming Euros

Harry Maguire's Manchester United career has been hampered by inconsistency since he arrived from Leicester City for a world record deal of £80million in 2019. While the England international possesses undeniable talent, he has struggled to break into the starting lineup consistently under Erik ten Hag.

With the pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane favored by the manager, it would be best for Maguire to consider a move. The Red Devils have reportedly slapped a £50 million price tag on their captain and interest from Tottenham Hotspur has been touted.

#1 Donny van de Beek:

Van De Beek has had a terrible time at Manchester and the Dutchman must leave if he hopes to reinvigorate his flagging career

Donny van de Beek arrived at Manchester United with high expectations from Ajax where he shone under current boss Erik ten Hag. However, the Dutch midfielder has struggled to make an impact and has struggled to find fitness or confidence.

A disappointing loan spell at Everton will not have given the Old Trafford hierarchy a lot of confidence either. It might be mutually beneficial for both parties to part ways, allowing Van de Beek to regain his form and confidence elsewhere.

