6 Serie A players Manchester United Could Sign in the Summer

Ben Roberts FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 697 // 24 Mar 2019, 14:32 IST

Douglas Costa has been linked with United for a while, could he finally join?

Currently fifth in the Premier League, Manchester United are a far cry from the titans that they were under Sir Alex Ferguson's reign. Since his departure almost six years ago, United have gone through three managers, who all had rough spells in charge, before settling with their current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But, with the board yet to confirm Solskjaer's actual appointment as full-time manager, we could be seeing another enter the fray soon. However, it's the squad itself which has caused the club the most issues; whether it be egos or despondency, United's team have flourished and faltered far too much this season. Next season they'll need to be consistent if they want success.

On that note, here are six Serie A players that United have either been linked with or could do with having in their squad next season.

#6 Douglas Costa (Juventus)

Juventus v Chievo - Serie A

Douglas Costa is a 28-year-old right winger who currently plays for Juventus in Serie A. He has also represented Brazil's national team, having made 31 appearances since his debut in November 2014.

Despite his brilliance on the ball, Costa has only been used sparingly by Massimiliano Allegri this season. Injury and suspension have also been to blame for his lack of matches, but when he does make the side, the focus isn't on him, and he tends to be taken off not long after the second half -- anyone can see that this is a waste of his ability.

At a team like Man United, his speed and agility would come in very handy on the offensive, especially with players like Rashford and Lukaku in the centre to latch onto the end of his balls into the box.

Costa has a market value of around £40m, but United should expect to pay closer to £50m if they want to pry him away from Turin this summer.

