×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

6 Serie A players Manchester United Could Sign in the Summer

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
697   //    24 Mar 2019, 14:32 IST

Douglas Costa has been linked with United for a while, could he finally join?
Douglas Costa has been linked with United for a while, could he finally join?

Currently fifth in the Premier League, Manchester United are a far cry from the titans that they were under Sir Alex Ferguson's reign. Since his departure almost six years ago, United have gone through three managers, who all had rough spells in charge, before settling with their current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But, with the board yet to confirm Solskjaer's actual appointment as full-time manager, we could be seeing another enter the fray soon. However, it's the squad itself which has caused the club the most issues; whether it be egos or despondency, United's team have flourished and faltered far too much this season. Next season they'll need to be consistent if they want success.

On that note, here are six Serie A players that United have either been linked with or could do with having in their squad next season.

#6 Douglas Costa (Juventus)

Juventus v Chievo - Serie A
Juventus v Chievo - Serie A

Douglas Costa is a 28-year-old right winger who currently plays for Juventus in Serie A. He has also represented Brazil's national team, having made 31 appearances since his debut in November 2014.

Despite his brilliance on the ball, Costa has only been used sparingly by Massimiliano Allegri this season. Injury and suspension have also been to blame for his lack of matches, but when he does make the side, the focus isn't on him, and he tends to be taken off not long after the second half -- anyone can see that this is a waste of his ability.

At a team like Man United, his speed and agility would come in very handy on the offensive, especially with players like Rashford and Lukaku in the centre to latch onto the end of his balls into the box.

Costa has a market value of around £40m, but United should expect to pay closer to £50m if they want to pry him away from Turin this summer.

1 / 6 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Diego Costa Kalidou Koulibaly Ole Gunnar Solskjær Manchester United Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Editor and Analyst for SportsKeeda.
5 players that Manchester United should sign in the upcoming summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United could sign in the summer
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United need to sign in the summer
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United must sign this summer
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United should target in the summer
RELATED STORY
5 Defenders Manchester could target in the summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United failed to sign in January
RELATED STORY
3 Players Manchester United should sign next summer 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Red Devils could finally sign Mourinho target in the summer
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 players Manchester United could target this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us