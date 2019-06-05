×
7 superstars whose transfer sagas will dominate this summer window 

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
200   //    05 Jun 2019, 07:43 IST

Neymar is considering a move away from Paris Saint-Germain
Neymar is considering a move away from Paris Saint-Germain

The 2018/19 season has officially ended after Liverpool's victory in the Champions League final on June 1. With next season in hindsight, several European teams have already initiated business in the ongoing transfer market.

Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich are the prominent sides who are attempting significant changes to enhance their squad and be on par with Europe's elite. On the other hand, Juventus, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain are planning to strengthen and assemble a group which is capable of winning the Champions League next year.

A major rebuild of teams is prevalent across the continent, prompting various star players to evaluate their future options which suit their objective. It promises to be one of the most exciting transfer windows with so many top-class players available in this market.

With respect to unsettled players, let us glance through some world-class talents who will dominate newspapers in this transfer window.

#7 Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale failed to convince Real Madrid supporters by his qualities
Gareth Bale failed to convince Real Madrid supporters by his qualities

Real Madrid signed Gareth Bale on the deadline day of the 2013 summer transfer window for a then record-fee of €100m. The Welshman's spell in Spain had dream start, scoring conclusive goals in Copa del Rey and Champions League finals.

The relentless injury record and constant change of managers inhibited Bale's progress at the Spanish capital. Gareth never came out of the shadows of Madrid's superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, and the fans have booed him relentlessly due to his inconsistent performances.

Zinedine Zidane, Madrid's manager, reportedly mentioned that Gareth Bale is not in his plans, and Eden Hazard's imminent arrival further complicates the matter. It will be interesting to see where Bale's future lies next season.

#6 Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann has announced his departure from Atletico Madrid
Antoine Griezmann has announced his departure from Atletico Madrid
Antoine Griezmann released a video on Atletico Madrid's official platforms, notifying his exit from the club. The French striker was set to depart the club last season but he stayed on for another season.

Barcelona would be the 28-year-old's most likely destination but other clubs have encircled Griezmann since his announcement, with Manchester United and PSG entering the scene. The Frenchman's transfer saga is set to prolong as he represents France on international duty and any concrete decision might be taken after the Euro Qualifiers end.

#5 Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt is one of Europe's sought out defenders.
Matthijs de Ligt is one of Europe's sought out defenders.

Matthijs de Ligt is one of the in-demand youngsters in Europe. His stocks have taken a sharp rise in the past two seasons due to his mature outings for AFC Ajax.

The 19-year-old's rapid ascend in European football has sparked a tug of war amongst the continent's top sides for his signature. While the majority of reports indicated that the Dutchman will almost certainly become a Barca player, some have suggested otherwise. The defender has been link to Manchester United, Juventus, and FC Bayern too.

In the meanwhile, the Dutch sensation is preparing for UEFA Nations League clash with England and will decide his future project after the international tournament ends.

