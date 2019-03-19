×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

8 Players Liverpool Could Sign in the Summer

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.46K   //    19 Mar 2019, 17:44 IST

Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax has been hot on Liverpool's radar for some time
Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax has been hot on Liverpool's radar for some time

Liverpool have been in remarkable form this season and currently find themselves top of the Premier League with 76 points - just two ahead of defending champions Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp bolstered his side heavily in the summer to keep abreast of Man City's incoming talent, and it's clearly paid off.

However, nothing is done and dusted in the league yet. Liverpool will need to retain their focus right up until the very last whistle, because there's no doubt that City will be hot on their heels, desperate to keep the title in Manchester for another season.

If Liverpool do manage to win the league this season, the amount of prize money they'll receive could very easily allow them to secure all the signings on this list. But, if they don't? It's back to the drawing board for Klopp, who will need to get at least some of these players to make sure there is no slip up the next time round.

#8 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Aston Villa v Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Championship
Aston Villa v Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Championship

Jack Grealish is a 23-year-old attacking midfielder who currently plays for Aston Villa in the Championship. He represented Ireland's national side up until their U21 side, before making the switch to play for England's U21 team instead.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Grealish is by far the best player in the Aston Villa squad right now; he pulls the strings for the side every week, ensuring that his teammates are getting service and that he, personally, is scoring every so often, too.

What makes this transfer a strong possibility is the fact that Villa don't look as if they're going to get promoted to the Premier League anytime soon. They might be close to the playoff positions, but even if they do manage to miraculously get up, the way the team currently plays is bound to send them straight back down. Consequently, a player of Grealish's calibre will want Premier League action, which Liverpool are able to offer.

Another factor that makes this more likely is his affordability; Grealish has a price tag of around £25m - chump change for a club of Liverpool's size.

1 / 8 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Isco Matthijs de Ligt
Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Editor and Analyst for SportsKeeda.
5 players Liverpool should sign in summer 2019
RELATED STORY
7 stars Liverpool failed to sign under Jurgen Klopp
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds-linked player addresses his future, Liverpool target ready to quit Serie A and more: March 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool should sign Timo Werner in the summer
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool shouldn't sign anyone in January
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 4 signings Liverpool should make this summer
RELATED STORY
Liverpool initiate contact with Benfica over defender, Reds could loan out youngster to League One club and more Liverpool transfer news: March 18, 2019
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool failed to sign in January
RELATED STORY
6 Players who have played for Arsenal and Liverpool in the Premier League era
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Xherdan Shaqiri should leave Liverpool in the summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us