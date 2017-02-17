Transfer Rumour: Alexis Sanchez set to quit after dressing room bust up following Bayern Munich defeat

The future of Arsenal's most valuable player, Alexis Sanchez seems to be away from the Emirates.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Rumours 17 Feb 2017, 13:01 IST

Alexis Sanchez is Premier League’s top scorer this season with 17 goals

What's the story?

Alexis Sanchez's future has been a major issue for Arsenal since the past few months with the Chilean not committing to the club by signing a new contract as he wants to assess the club's final standing and the manager's future before committing to the club.

According to The Sun, after Arsenal's humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich, which saw them annihilated 5-1 at the Allianz Arena, a dressing room bust-up involving Sanchez has made him plan his exit in the summer.

In case you didn't know...

Sanchez has been in superb form this season and has looked like the only player that is fighting for the Arsenal cause on a consistent basis.

Also Read: Transfer Rumour: AC Milan poised to offer £45m for Arsenal star

The Chilean was pictured leaving London's Heathrow airport on Thursday morning with reports emerging that he has gone to Venice on a short vacation. The Arsenal squad arrived in London on Wednesday and Sanchez left the next day with his friend in a British Airways flight.

The heart of the matter

Sanchez looked distraught on the touchline after Thomas Muller scored the fifth goal for Bayern two days ago. The Sun reports that the Chilean was left fuming after the game as he tore into his teammates in the dressing room.

It is also believed that Arsenal's assistant coach, Steve Bould threw a water bottle against the wall to express his anger. This was the not the first time this season that Sanchez looked dejected after the final whistle. He was down on his knees, looking glum after Arsenal drew 3-3 against Bournemouth last month.

What's next?

Arsenal have offered a two-year extension to both Arsene Wenger and Alexis Sanchez but both are expected to leave the Emirates after the season ends. The forward has several offers to choose from with the likes of PSG, Juventus and Inter Milan interested in the 28-year-old.

Also Read: Rumour: PSG join Juventus in race to sign unhappy Alexis Sanchez

A defeat to Bayern Munich in this fashion looks like the final straw in the Chilean’s patience with the forward all set to leave the Gunners after arriving two seasons ago from FC Barcelona.

Sportskeeda's Take

Despite Sanchez being the Premier League top scorer with 17 goals, Arsenal's inability to show grit in big games has led to their failure in Europe and the Premier League.

The Chilean needs a pay hike and assurances about the club's ability to challenge on all fronts effectively which may not be possible currently. The star player’s frustration and his desire to move is warranted one as he often wages a lone battle and drags the Gunners past the finish line.