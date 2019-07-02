Ballon d'Or Power Ranking: July 2019

Massive changes in Ballon d'Or ranking this month!

This year's Ballon d'Or race has to be the best in the trophy's history. The duopoly of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is no more and last year's winner, Luka Modric is not even in the running.

Moreover, the others who are favourites right now are doing exceptionally well. In every single match they play, they put more pressure on the others, making the race even more interesting and close.

Last month's ranking saw Lionel Messi lose the top spot while Cristiano Ronaldo was out of the top 5. This month, there have been more changes to these two players' ranking and there is a good chance of them not winning the trophy once again.

Without further ado, here's a look at the Ballon d'Or ranking after the month of June.

PS: Any match that has been played or ended after June 30th, 23:59 GMT has not been added and will be calculated in next month's ranking.

#10 – Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe gets the biggest fall in the rankings this month. The PSG superstar was sitting comfortably at #5 for the last two months but has come down to #10 due to no fault of his.

The only reason why the Frenchman has fallen in the ranking is because he played just 3 matches in June. 2 of them were UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifiers while the other was a friendly against Bolivia.

In the two competitive matches, France lost one 2-0 to Turkey and won the 2nd 4-0 vs Andorra. Mbappe played the full match both times and managed to score one while assisting another.

The Frenchman will have to hit the ground running when the new season begins to get his ranking up again as the others above him are all collecting points by playing competitive football this summer while he is on vacation.

