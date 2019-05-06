Ballon d'Or Power Ranking - May 2019

Will one of Messi or Ronaldo secure their 6th Ballon d'Or award, or will we see a new winner entirely in 2019?

The 2018/19 season is slowly but surely coming to a close, with most teams already looking ahead to the upcoming transfer window.

Players looking to secure a move in the summer will be keen to finish the season off on a positive note, while others still competing for trophies will be eager to help their side lift some silverware at the end of a gruelling campaign.

Performances now, more than ever, will go a long way in deciding the winner of the 2019 Ballon d'Or.

Last month's ranking featured the likes of Jadon Sancho, Paul Pogba and other surprising entrants. Will that be the case this time as well?

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was comfortably placed at the top in last month's ranking, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe. However, this month sees a major change near the top.

On that note, let's dive in and take a look at the May 2019 edition of the Ballon d'Or Power Rankings.

#10 Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Goalkeepers aren't usually in contention to win the Ballon d'Or, but the fact that Marc-Andre ter Stegen makes this list goes to show what kind of a season the Barcelona shot-stopper has had.

Ter Stegen's rise has been dramatic and he is now considered on par - or even superior - with the likes of Manuel Neuer, David de Gea and Jan Oblak.

The German has kept 16 clean sheets in the league this season, with four of them coming in the month of April, against the likes of Atletico Madrid, Huesca, Alaves and Levante.

Ter Stegen also starred for Barcelona in the Champions League, shutting out Manchester United in both legs of the quarterfinal and following it up with a world-class performance against Liverpool as well.

If he continues in this manner, ter Stegen could end up a lot higher on this list.

