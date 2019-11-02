Ballon d'Or Power Ranking: November 2019

Who is going to win it this time?

November is upon us; the temperatures are dropping and it's time for players to pull their gloves on. All the European leagues have now gone past the first quarter and it's fair to say that the fans now have an idea of the direction in which they are headed.

Also, we're now just a month away from knowing who will walk away in 2019 with the most prestigious individual award in football. This year, the competition for the Ballon d'Or trophy has not been a two-horse race as it has been for the past decade.

With several top players making a strong case for themselves, there is really no saying which way this one could end up going. Is Cristiano Ronaldo's and Lionel Messi's duopoly going to continue or is someone else finally taking over? All we can do is speculate.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the Ballon d'Or Power Rankings for the month of November, 2019.

#10 Eden Hazard

Can Hazard come good for Real Madrid?

When a player is almost certain to leave his club for another one, it's not resolved as amicably all the time as it was between Eden Hazard and Chelsea. In fact, the Belgian had one of his best seasons in 2018-19 and was the single pulling force behind the Blues qualifying for the UEFA Champions League this term.

However, Hazard's move to Real Madrid hasn't worked out as he would have liked, so far. He seems to have been bogged down by the hype and is yet to really get himself going at the Bernabeu. However, he finally scored his first goal and registered an assist in the Blancos' 4-2 win over Granada.

Hazard stumbled greatly in the rankings and Real Madrid's form as a team hasn't helped him either. For now, he stays at number 10 on the rankings.

