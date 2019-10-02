Ballon d'Or Power Ranking: October 2019

Will Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo walk away with a 6th Ballon d'Or?

It's October and we're now talking business in the football world. The league tables are taking shape and before we hit the winter, we still have a lot of questions that need answers. The FIFA Best Men's Player Award has already gone to Lionel Messi.

That being said, there's no guarantee that we will see a repeat of that at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, come December. There are several stalwarts in the race for the most prestigious individual honour in football.

Will we see yet another podium finish for Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, though honestly at this point, it's difficult for football fans to not picture a Ballon d'Or podium with either of them on it. Can either of them win a 6th Ballon d'Or or will they be pipped to it? There's just no telling.

Anyhow, without further ado, let's take a look at the Ballon d'Or Power Rankings for the month of October.

#10 Eden Hazard

The Real Madrid move has not exactly worked out for Real Madrid

If anything, this should act as a warning sign to Manchester United's Paul Pogba. Current Real Madrid attacker and former Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard is having a torrid time at the Spanish capital after making an expensive switch in the summer.

The Belgian is yet to score or assist for Los Blancos and despite tearing apart Premier League defences with skills unmatched, he is struggling to replicate the same in La Liga. Being seen as a direct successor to Cristiano Ronaldo, Hazard has done himself no favours by not directly contributing to a single goal and stumbles down a spot on our ranking.

To be fair, Real Madrid have not been at their best despite holding a slender lead over a crowded crew of teams playing catching up in La Liga.

