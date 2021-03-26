Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: March 2021

The Ballon d'Or is all set to return after a year's absence and the race is tighter than it has been for years.

The Ballon d'Or is widely viewed as the most prestigious individual accolade in the history of the beautiful game. It is awarded by France Football magazine and is decided by a combination of votes from journalists, national team captains and coaches in world football.

The 2020 edition of the Ballon d'Or was canceled in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2019-20 season was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic as all football activity was disrupted in the aftermath. But the 2020-21 season looks set to draw to a close with no major hitches.

2021 Ballon d'Or race is very competitive

The Ballon d'Or race is much more competitive this year than it has been for a long time. By the time the season ends and the champions are crowned across Europe, we'll have a better idea of who might reach the summit.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the Ballon d'Or Power Rankings for the month of March.

#10 Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

After getting off to a fantastic start to the season, Harry Kane's season with Tottenham Hotspur seems to have gone down the river. Tottenham Hotspur looked menacing as Kane and Son Heung-Min tore apart defenses and started scoring goals for fun.

Advertisement

However, neither of them have been nearly as prolific in the second half of the season as they were in the first. However, Kane still enjoyed a spectacular start to March. He scored two goals and assisted two more in Spurs' 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

The Englishman scored another brace against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League as well. Harry Kane's numbers still make for great reading. He has scored 17 goals and has provided 13 assists from 27 games and it is a pity that he won't be challenging for any major titles.

🗣 David Ornstein: "Quite a few contacts I’ve spoken to in the last 24 hours or so think Harry Kane will be at Tottenham for the rest of his career." [The Athletic] #THFC pic.twitter.com/gxOg4syvTg — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) March 23, 2021

#9 Ilkay Gundogan - Manchester City

Everton v Manchester City: The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

Advertisement

Manchester City's unlikely hero this season, Ilkay Gundogan, has been on fire and he has enjoyed a great month of football in March. The German international scored four goals in March from a midfield position and has chipped in lavishly in the goalscoring department all throughout this season.

Manchester City are well on their way to winning yet another Premier League title and Gundogan is one of the chief architects of their success this season. Gundogan has scored 16 goals for Manchester City this season across all competitions and has been one of the best players in the Premier League this term.

Ilkay Gundogan for Manchester City in 2021:



• 20 appearances

• 12 goals

• 3 assists



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/exavGuyqQo — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 20, 2021

#8 Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich

Bayern München v SS Lazio - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Advertisement

The Bayern Munich man, who has gone from strength to strength since shifting to his new role in central midfield from right-back, has been sensational this season. Kimmich's exquisite passing and ability to orchestrate play from a deep-lying position has been crucial to Bayern Munich's exploits this season.

Kimmich produced four fine performances in March with his showing against Lazio in the UEFA Champions League worthy of a special mention. The 26-year-old is now hitting his peak and over the next couple of years, we could even see him reach greater heights.

1 / 3 NEXT