Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: May 2021

The Ballon d'Or is football's most prestigious individual prize. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have completely dominated the awards in the last decade, with Luka Modric the only player to break their duopoly in 2018.

The Ballon d'Or is back once again this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The usual suspects like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo do make the top 10 but are not quite the favorites for the award this year.

2021 Ballon d'Or could see a new winner

There have been some incredible individual performances this year. From Robert Lewandowski's incredible goalscoring record in the Bundesliga to N'Golo Kante's stunning performances in midfield, plenty of players have stepped up and put in some stunning displays.

This year's Ballon d'Or race is heating up and could go right down to the wire. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Ballon d'Or power rankings for the month of May 2021.

#10 Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

Winner of the UEFA Champions League golden boot this season, Erling Haaland has been in fine goalscoring form for Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian superstar has scored an incredible 27 goals in just 28 Bundesliga appearances this season and only finished behind Robert Lewandowski and Andre Silva in the goalscoring charts in Germany.

Blessed with electric pace, Haaland's clinical finishing was crucial to Borussia Dortmund's third-place finish in the Bundesliga. The 20-year-old superstar has been linked with a big money move this summer. However, he recently reiterated his commitment towards Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haaland clarifies about his future to @janaagefjortoft: “Borussia Dortmund say I’m 100% staying this summer? I’ve a contract with BVB so I’ll be respectful... Champions League spot secured was so important to me, I want to play UCL football. And I’ve big dreams”. 🟡⚫️ #BVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2021

With Norway not qualifying for Euro 2020, Haaland will not have the opportunity to impress on the international stage this year and could slide out of the top 10 in Ballon d'Or power rankings next month.

#9 Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

Villarreal CF v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

One of the best midfielders in world football at the moment, Bruno Fernandes has had another great season for Manchester United. The Portuguese midfielder scored and created plenty of goals for the Red Devils this year, but unfortunately fell just short of winning a major trophy in the Europa League final against Villarreal.

Just look what it meant to Bruno Fernandes 💔 pic.twitter.com/fxHSGIYPkI — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 26, 2021

At one point, Bruno Fernandes was the nailed-on favorite to win the PFA Player of the year award, however his form has tailed off slightly in recent weeks.

With Euro 2020 coming up, Fernandes will be looking to impose himself on the competition and guide the defending champions to victory. The Manchester United star is more than capable of winning games singlehandedly and could be ranked higher in next month's Ballon d'Or power rankings.

#8 Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Arguably the most complete midfielder in world football at the moment, Kevin De Bruyne has sparkled once again this year. An integral part of Manchester City's Premier League win and run to the UEFA Champions League final, the Belgian will be hoping to be fully fit ahead of Euro 2020.

Hi guys just got back from the hospital. My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) May 30, 2021

Although De Bruyne has struggled with some fitness issues this year, the Manchester City star has sparkled whenever he has played. After falling narrowly short of winning the UEFA Champions League trophy, De Bruyne will be even hungrier to make a telling impact in the coming months and make his way up the Ballon d'Or power rankings.

Blessed with incredible vision, passing skills and creativity, De Bruyne is undoubtedly one of the best players in the Premier League at the moment.

