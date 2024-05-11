“Barcelona were afraid they would bring down Lionel Messi” - When Alexander Hleb claimed Barca sold ‘drunk’ Ronaldinho to protect Messi 

Ex-Barcelona midfielder Alexander Hleb once revealed that former club legends Ronaldinho and Deco were sold to 'protect' Lionel Messi after they came to training drunk.

In a conversation with the Belarussian outlet Voka TV in 2019, Alexander Hleb recalled how Ronaldinho and Deco were supposedly sold to protect a young Lionel Messi back in 2008, as they were afraid the two would 'bring down' Leo.

"Ronaldinho and Deco came to training drunk. That's why Ronaldinho and Deco were sold in 2008. Because they [Barcelona] were afraid that they would bring down Lionel Messi," said Alexander Hleb.

Both the Brazilian stars have impressive records while playing for the Blaugrana. Ronaldinho scored 94 goals and provided 71 assists in 207 appearances across all competitions over his five years at Barca.

Meanwhile, Deco has 20 goals and 45 appearances across 161 appearances in the club. Both players left the club in 2008, joining AC Milan and Chelsea, respectively.

Lionel Messi began playing for the senior team of Barcelona in 2004, at a time when Brazilian legend Dinho was at his peak in the club after joining in 2003. He sported the No. 10 jersey at the Catalan club, which Messi would later inherit.

Ronaldinho claimed Lionel Messi and he were 'friends' in Barcelona

Despite Alexander Hleb's claims, Ronaldinho has said that he was friends with Lionel Messi during their time at Barcelona. The two played together at the club between 2003 to 2008, winning two La Ligas and one Champions League.

Speaking to The Athletic in 2023, Ronaldinho recalled playing alongside Messi at Barca. The icon revealed that he, Deco and the rest of the team knew "he would be the best."

"Me, Deco and the whole team had been following Leo since the youth team, going to watch his games. We already expected that he would be the best," the 2002 World Cup winner said.

The former Barca icon revealed that a young Lionel Messi needed 'no comments' and also spoke about what advice he gave to the player.

"Leo needs no comments. The only advice I had for him is [to] play with joy and freedom. Just play with the ball at your feet, the rest will come naturally. We spent so much time together, traveling and playing games that we become a family, as we are always together, laughing and enjoying," said the Brazilian.

Lionel Messi scored his first goal for Barcelona in May 2005 against Albacete, which was assisted by Ronaldinho. Recalling the trademark moment years almost two decades later, Dinho called it very special.

"Whenever I remember this moment, it is very special because that was where his career began. Having the opportunity to participate in the beginning of his story is beautiful. It was something very natural and it filled me with joy to see a young man, my friend, doing well with that first goal," he said.

"And to my happiness and luck, the pass to the goal was mine. It fills me with happiness to know that his first goal came from my feet. This is a memory we will never forget," the Brazilian added.

Leo Messi went on to score 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances for Barcelona during his time with the La Liga giants.