Barcelona back to their roots as they thrash Napoli to progress in Europa League

Just a few weeks ago, some were doubting whether Xavi Hernandez would be capable of turning things around at Barcelona as a manager. However, the 42-year-old has answered with an emphatic ‘Yes’ in the weeks that have followed.

On Thursday, he led the Blaugrana to a 4-2 victory against Napoli in the Europa League. When Barcelona were paired against the Italian side in the knockout playoffs, the fixture was tipped to be very close and competitive.

However, Xavi’s side completely dominated both home and away ties. Although they drew 1-1 with Napoli at the Camp Nou, they went to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium to finish the job winning 4-2.

Blaugrana seal round of 16 place

After a largely wasteful performance in the first leg, it was important that Barcelona made their chances count this time around.

A bright start to the game saw the Blaugrana take the lead after eight minutes. Jordi Alba latched onto a brilliant pass from Adama Traore to score.

Xavi’s side continued to dominate and were rewarded with a second goal. Ferran Torres set up Frenkie de Jong to make it 2-0 after just 13 minutes.

Napoli pulled one back through a Lorenzo Insigne penalty but Gerard Pique scored to ensure Barcelona went into the break with a two-goal cushion. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added a fourth in the second half as the Blaugrana sealed progression to the last 16 of the Europa League.

Barcelona’s most complete performance under Xavi

Barcelona have now scored four goals in each of their last two matches, having drubbed Valencia 4-1 in La Liga last Sunday. They are also on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

In that period, though, there hasn’t been a performance as complete as what they demonstrated against Napoli on Thursday evening.

The Blaugrana were in control from start to finish and were clinical too. It was a return to their roots: high-pressing and possessive football. Surely, it doesn’t come any better than this.

Xavi admitted in an interview with UEFA.com:

“Perhaps this was the most complete performance of our season. We wanted to dominate and we did. I’m happy about the effort we put in and with the football we played. The result is fair. I am very happy for the players and this is the way forward. We are on the right road."

He added:

“We pressed well, high up, whenever we lost the ball…just like we did at home. Napoli pressed high up and spaces were available in behind them. From defending a corner we made a textbook counterattack. We took advantage of our fast players. We understood how to create and use a ‘free man’. I’m very happy for the team.”

Barcelona are still favourites to win the Europa League. As long as they keep playing like this, it’ll be hard for any side to stop them in the competition. They will now face Galatasaray in the Round of 16.

