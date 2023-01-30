Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Atletico Madrid star favors move to Barca, Club monitoring €45 million-rated Ajax forward and more - 29 January 2023

Barcelona are interested in one of La Liga's best young forwards and the player is reportedly open to a move to the Camp Nou.

Barca are currently navigating a financial crisis. It has acted as a major impediment to signing new players in the winter transfer window. They are looking to offload quite a few players this month and possibly rope in a couple of fresh faces as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 29 January, 2023.

Robert Lewandowski tired of playing alongside Ferran Torres

As per a report on El Nacional, Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona is dissatisfied with playing alongside Ferran Torres. Torres joined Barca from Manchester City in January 2022 but has not lived up to expectations since his transfer.

In 49 matches for the Blaugrana, Torres has scored 12 goals and provided seven assists. He has not performed well of late with his form tailing off drastically. He has made 23 appearances this season, scoring 5 goals and providing just a single assist.

According to the report, both the club president Joan Laporta and the sporting director Matheu Alneny are of the opinion that the transfer of Ferran Torres to Barcelona has failed to work out. Due to the Catalans' financial difficulties, they might be considering selling Torres if they receive a suitable offer.

Barca monitoring Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus was one of Ghana's standout performers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored two goals in three group stage games and was particularly impressive in their 3-2 defeat against Portugal.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca have been keeping track of the progress of Kudus, with the club's sporting director Jordi Cruyff confirming their interest. In November, he stated that he saw Kudus play a year ago and has continued to monitor his career at Ajax.

However, a move for Kudus is unlikely to happen right now since Ajax have priced him at €45 million. The Dutch outfit are a team that are ready to do business but at the right price.

Barcelona will be hoping to make full use of their strong relationship with Ajax. The two clubs have recently come together to pull off deals for players like Sergino Dest and Frenkie de Jong in recent times.

"He's scoring goals and in Holland they discuss a lot about his position, so yes - I know him well". Barça director Cruyff: "We've been tracking Mohamed Kudus for more than one year. We can't say now that Barça want Kudus... but he's attracting interest", told RAC 1."He's scoring goals and in Holland they discuss a lot about his position, so yes - I know him well". Barça director Cruyff: "We've been tracking Mohamed Kudus for more than one year. We can't say now that Barça want Kudus... but he's attracting interest", told RAC 1. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB"He's scoring goals and in Holland they discuss a lot about his position, so yes - I know him well". https://t.co/QjDmmYIrWp

Barcelona still interested in Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is currently on loan at Chelsea until the end of the season. Felix is a player that Barca are interested in and the Catalans reportedly tried to include him as part of the deal that saw Antoine Griezmann return to Atletico Madrid.

According to SPORT, the Blaugrana continue to be interested in the 23-year-old forward. As per the report, Barca enquired about Atletico's plans for Felix during the Memphis Depay negotiations.

Felix signed a new contract with the Rojiblancos that runs until 2027 before joining Chelsea on loan earlier this month. As per the terms of the new deal, he has a release clause worth €350 million.

However, Felix is reportedly not too keen on kicking on at the Wanda Metropolitano beyond the summer, especially if Diego Simeone remains at the helm.

— @sport Jorge Mendes could find a formula for Barcelona to sign Joao Félix in the summer, although it will not be an easy operation. However, playing for Barça would be one of Joao Felix's favourite options. Jorge Mendes could find a formula for Barcelona to sign Joao Félix in the summer, although it will not be an easy operation. However, playing for Barça would be one of Joao Felix's favourite options.— @sport https://t.co/VYDvgqZjYV

