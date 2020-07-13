Bayern Munich Transfer News: Bavarians reportedly plotting moves for two French midfielders

Bayern Munich have been linked with moves for Tanguy Ndombele and Tiemoue Bakayoko

Both players are said to be unhappy at their current clubs and would like to leave this summer

Hans-Dieter Flick's Bayern Munich are targeting two EPL midfielders

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are reportedly targeting two French midfielders, according to Le10 Sport.

Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele and Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko are both said to be of interest to Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich facing an exodus of midfielders

Bayern Munich are in a precarious situation as far as their midfielders are concerned. The Bavarians have decided not to sign Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal from Barcelona and the Brazilian will return to Spain.

Spanish midfielder Thiago, who is an extremely vital player for Bayern, has one year left on his deal and has refused to sign a contract extension with Bayern Munich.

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are all said to be keeping an eye on how his situation develops at the Allianz Arena. It has also been reported that the club would be willing to sell both Corentin Tolisso and Javi Martinez this summer.

Tiemoue Bakayoko has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich

All this has meant that Bayern Munich might only have Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, and Mickael Cuisance as midfielder options for the senior team next season.

A move for Ndombele would make sense. The France international is said to have a fractured relationship with Spurs manager Jose Mourinho and has been linked with a move away.

Advertisement

Ndombele joined Spurs last season from Lyon for a club-record fee of £55 million but has been at the end of scathing criticism from Mourinho. He has made just 12 starts in the Premier League this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists. The 23-year old has been linked with moves to Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Juventus.

Also Read: 5 players Bayern Munich could target in the upcoming transfer window | Bundesliga 2019-20

Spurs are said to be reluctant to let go of Ndombele, having spent a lot on him just a season ago. However, a loan deal similar to the Coutinho one has been mooted.

Bayern Munich are eager to bring Tanguy Ndombele to the Bundesliga.

[Le10Sport]



He’s failed to make much of an impression at White Hart Lane despite being one of the best players in Ligue 1 before his move to England.



Stifled under Jose?#thfc #bayern pic.twitter.com/5XNczMfDeo — Two Touch Football (@TwoTouchFooty) July 12, 2020

Tiemoue Bakayoko, on the other hand, is Chelsea's forgotten man. Having joined from Monaco for a fee of £40 million in 2017, Bakayoko endured a difficult first season in England.

Subsequently, he was shifted out on loan to AC Milan before returning to Monaco last season on another loan. However, the principality club have decided not to sign him on a permanent deal. The 25-year old made 20 league appearances for Monaco, scoring a goal and providing two assists. Chelsea reportedly want £31 million for Bakayoko.

As mentioned above, Bayern Munich's search for midfielders in understandable given the situation they are in. The Bavarians have already completed three signings for next season. Goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, centre-back Tanguy Kouassi, and winger Leroy Sane have all agreed to join the club.

However, Bayern Munich are said to be concerned about the Thiago situation and are devising plans on how to proceed if he leaves.

Thiago’s desperation to join Liverpool, which he talks about in the Bayern dressing room, is down to two factors: his intention to play in the Premier League before he retires, and the chance to play under Jurgen Klopp. [The Express]https://t.co/lmenE9VcdT — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) July 10, 2020

Other than that, the Bundesliga giants have been linked with a variety of players. They are said to be looking at Arsenal's Hector Bellerin as a potential right-back option, as well as Ajax's Sergino Dest.

More recent rumours have suggested that Bayern Munich are interested in a move for Lyon left-back Melvin Bard. The 19-year-old has drawn some serious attention from various clubs across France, and Bayern Munich have joined the race as well.

Also Read: Bayern Munich star David Alaba attracting big-money bid from PSG