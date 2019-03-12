Bayern Munich vs Liverpool: 5 Players that have played for both clubs | UEFA Champions League 2018/19

Debjyoti Samanta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 458 // 12 Mar 2019, 14:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alonso was a legend wherever he played

Two European heavyweights. Two teams currently chasing top spots in their respective leagues. Yet, the matchup between the 5-time Champions League winners Bayern Munich and Liverpool seems no less than a European final.

The Merseysiders step into Bavarian territory with a 0-0 scoreline, showcasing the respect each team showed one another at Anfield three weeks ago. The game was a cagey affair as both teams looked determined to keep a clean sheet.

But only one team will make it to the next round joining the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United, Ajax and Porto in a bid to win the prestigious competition.

With such huge history in Europe, a number of stellar names have played for both of these sides. So, it comes as no surprise to see a few players turning up in both colours and managing to write their names into the club history books.

So, without much ado, we take a look at 5 players that have donned both the Liverpool and the Bayern jerseys in their careers:

#5 Emre Can

Can have a decent 4-year spell with Liverpool

Emre Can started out with the German outfit before making a switch to Liverpool in 2014. Can was a highly rated youth prospect at Bayern, before a lack of regular playing time meant that the German international switched over to Bayer Leverkusen.

Capable of playing both as a centre-back and a defensive mid, the German international truly showcased his talents during the 2013-14 season, helping Leverkusen finish 4th in the Bundesliga and therefore, qualify for the Champions League.

Can’s impressive performances did not go unnoticed as Liverpool activated his £10 mil release clause to sign the player in 2014. Initially, the German’s performances at Anfield were a bit inconsistent, although due to no fault of his as Brendan Rodgers played him right back quite a few times.

Advertisement

Once Jurgen Klopp arrived in 2015, things started to change as Can played more in his preferred area of midfield. He added a few goals to his game and helped Liverpool achieve back to back 4th place finishes in the Premier League.

After his contract expired in 2018, he became a free agent and signed for Juventus in a 4-year deal, where he is currently teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement