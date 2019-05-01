×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best Football Teams in the world: Football Club Rankings - May 2019

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.29K   //    01 May 2019, 17:53 IST

Where do Spanish champions Barcelona rank amongst the world's best teams for this season?
Where do Spanish champions Barcelona rank amongst the world's best teams for this season?

While the curtains are being readied to be drawn as the 2018/19 season comes to an end, the footballing fraternity is yet waiting to savour the last spoonful of excitement left in store. May signals the end of every campaign, be it domestic or European, thereby announcing a host of champions in different countries and the continent.

This season has made sure that football fans all over the globe have had a whale of time throughout the year, enjoying different competitions. Now, as we turn to what is the final fleck of this exhilarating campaign, let's have a glance at the top football clubs to find out which of the lot has beaten their counterparts to the first place.

#10 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid will end the season with the UEFA Super Cup they won at the start of this campaign
Atletico Madrid will end the season with the UEFA Super Cup they won at the start of this campaign

Atletico Madrid have made it to the top 10 list for the first time this season. 

Diego Simeone and co, however, will not have much to showcase when the curtains are drawn over season 2018/19. Los Rojiblancos are placed second in the LaLiga which has already been won by Barcelona. They also have no domestic cup to target, which means they will be ending the season with just the UEFA Super Cup trophy that they won at the start of the season.

Atletico won five and lost one out of the six games they played in April. In the month, they played Espanyol, Sevilla and Levante; winning all of them is hardly necessary as the club has already secured a Champions League spot for the next season.

However, with a club like Atletico Madrid in question, it is not only about European qualification but the number of trophies that needs to be talked about. It remains to be seen if the Rojiblancos manage to lay hands on a major domestic or European accolade in the next season.

1 / 10 NEXT
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Pep Guardiola Ernesto Valverde
Advertisement
Best Football Teams in the world: Football Club Rankings - April 2019
RELATED STORY
Best Football Teams in the world: Football Club Rankings - February 2019
RELATED STORY
Best Football Teams in the world: Football Club Rankings - March 2019
RELATED STORY
5 players who have played for both Barcelona and Liverpool
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 4 teams that are in prime position to lift the trophy
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News Roundup: Lionel Messi to become the second footballer to receive prestigious award, Liverpool star not afraid to face Messi and more - April 30, 2019
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals: Who makes it to Madrid?
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: 3 clashes to look out for in Barcelona vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Barcelona vs Liverpool - 5 pre-match talking points
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Semi-finals
FT TOT AJA
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs Ajax
Tomorrow BAR LIV 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Liverpool
08 May LIV BAR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Barcelona
09 May AJA TOT 12:30 AM Ajax vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us