Best Football Teams in the world: Football Club Rankings - May 2019

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.29K // 01 May 2019, 17:53 IST

Where do Spanish champions Barcelona rank amongst the world's best teams for this season?

While the curtains are being readied to be drawn as the 2018/19 season comes to an end, the footballing fraternity is yet waiting to savour the last spoonful of excitement left in store. May signals the end of every campaign, be it domestic or European, thereby announcing a host of champions in different countries and the continent.

This season has made sure that football fans all over the globe have had a whale of time throughout the year, enjoying different competitions. Now, as we turn to what is the final fleck of this exhilarating campaign, let's have a glance at the top football clubs to find out which of the lot has beaten their counterparts to the first place.

#10 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid will end the season with the UEFA Super Cup they won at the start of this campaign

Atletico Madrid have made it to the top 10 list for the first time this season.

Diego Simeone and co, however, will not have much to showcase when the curtains are drawn over season 2018/19. Los Rojiblancos are placed second in the LaLiga which has already been won by Barcelona. They also have no domestic cup to target, which means they will be ending the season with just the UEFA Super Cup trophy that they won at the start of the season.

Atletico won five and lost one out of the six games they played in April. In the month, they played Espanyol, Sevilla and Levante; winning all of them is hardly necessary as the club has already secured a Champions League spot for the next season.

However, with a club like Atletico Madrid in question, it is not only about European qualification but the number of trophies that needs to be talked about. It remains to be seen if the Rojiblancos manage to lay hands on a major domestic or European accolade in the next season.

