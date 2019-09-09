Top 5 matches in the Champions League group stages | UEFA Champions League 2019/20

Taha Memon

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

The Champions League is where the elite of Europe face each other in order to claim European football's biggest prize. The managers will spend days preparing their teams, the biggest superstars will look to shine again on the big stage, and come May next year, one team will stand atop the others as the Champions of Europe.

With the group stages of this prestigious competition just around the corner, we take a look at some mouth-watering group stage clashes which would not seem out of place in the knockout rounds.

Group A - Paris Saint Germain vs Real Madrid

These two sides have met in the knockout stages before and will look to come out on top in the group stages this time around

The most decorated team in Champions League history going up against a team that has everything to prove in the Champions League - PSG vs Real Madrid is a match that hypes itself.

Both these European heavyweights have strengthened their squads during the summer. Real Madrid now have the services of Eden Hazard, who finally completed his dream move to the Spanish capital and will look to make a name for himself in the Champions League.

Other signings such as Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy will also be keen to prove themselves. Most importantly, however, Zinedine Zidane will be back in the Champions League - a competition he made his own during his previous stint with Los Blancos.

On the other hand, PSG ended up not selling Neymar while adding Mauro Icardi to their ranks, which makes their attack as formidable as any other across Europe.

This could be the make-or-break season for the Paris outfit in the Champions League, and they will look to start strong against another title contender. Neymar and Hazard, Bale and Mbappe - the stars on show in this clash might give fans a night to remember.

With both these teams vying for the top spot in Group A, expect a high octane clash between two brilliant squads.

