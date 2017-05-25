Best Teenage XI of 2016/17

The 2016/17 season saw the emergence of some amazing teenage players from around the world with Kylian Mbappe being the most notable one.

Which highly-rated teenage striker makes our best XI?

Every season, many players around the world enjoy their breakthrough seasons and more often than not, these players are teenagers. Some of these teenagers quickly go on to become crucial first team players and some others take their time to settle in. Of course, not every player who breaks onto the scene goes on to become a superstar.

That being said, some of the best players there are today, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, started garnering fame as teenagers. Their fantastic performance at such a young age set them apart from the rest of the crowd and every season, there are a few teenage sensations from around the world, who stand out and make people take notice with performances that defy their age.

The 2016/17 season was no different as some top class prodigies took giants strides forward in their career. So here is an XI comprising of the best teenage players of the season.

Disclaimer: Some of the players on the list turned 20 during the course of the season.

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

Donnarumma is already an Italian international

The last few years have been really difficult for AC Milan fans but if you ask me what has been the silver lining for the Rossoneri, it’s the performance of their sensational teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

He shares the same first name as one Italy’s greatest players and arguably the best goalkeeper of the 21st century - Gianluigi Buffon.

Donnarumma, who made his debut for Milan aged 16 years and 242 days and has now gone on to make 71 appearances for the seven-time European Champions while also being capped thrice by the Italian senior team. The best part is that he turned 18 years old in February 2017.

The Italian stopper has started and finished all league games for Milan this season while keeping 12 cleansheets and also making 128 saves! His saves per goal is a mind-boggling 3.12!