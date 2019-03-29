×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Blow to Juventus as midfielder target has 'agreement' to join Real Madrid, Neymar urges Napoli star to join PSG and more Serie A news: 29 March 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
News
516   //    29 Mar 2019, 09:24 IST

Neymar reportedly wants Napoli player to join PSG
Neymar reportedly wants Napoli player to join PSG

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumors of the day! Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Rugani reveals his feelings after Juventus renewal

Rugani in action for Juventus
Rugani in action for Juventus

Daniele Rugani has officially extended his stay with the Old Lady until 2023. The Italian defender has been Juventus' most exciting prospect to replace the aging duo of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonnuci.

However, Rugani has still seen his game time limited due to Massimiliano Allegri's favoritism for the 2 veteran defenders. Nevertheless, he has stated that he is happy with his situation and recent contract extension with Juventus.

"It's a really important day and I'm very happy. It was what I wanted and why I work hard every day. The most important thing is that from club there was the will to sign," he said.

"My dream? It's the same for everyone, no need to hide it. We hope to return to Madrid, to the stadium where we were a few weeks ago and to raise the cup. The biggest dream is certainly that."

"I remember my first match well, against Sevilla in the last few minutes. We won and I cherish that evening. Even the debut in the Coppa Italia was nice, immediately a Derby, at home in front of our fans and we won 4-0; a nice way to break the ice. My first in the league was against Carpi; it was the last game before the Christmas break.

We fought back from a difficult start, but we were in recovery mode and if we had stopped for a moment it would have been dangerous. On the other hand, while risking attacks, in a strange game, we took home a victory that allowed us to continue our journey; to win an incredible championship," he concluded.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar
Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Real Madrid star to join Juventus, Manchester City target 'signs' new deal with Italian club and more Serie A news: 26 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A transfer news: Real Madrid in pole position to sign Icardi for a bargain, £178 M star offered to Manchester United and more: March 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants €80m superstar at Juventus, Zidane wants to sign €50m Milan target and more Serie A news: 14 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid readying player + cash deal for Juventus star, Inter believe Barcelona midfielder close to joining them and more Serie A news: 28 March, 2019
RELATED STORY
Napoli and Juve eye Real Madrid midfielder, Juventus' €200M target reveals stance on future and more Serie A news: 23 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus want Premier League £90m star, €100m Barcelona target considers leaving and more Serie A news: 22 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid want to sell 3 star players to Juventus, Juventus move for Manchester United €60 M target and more Serie A news: 21 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Highest paid transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola 'agrees' to join Juventus on a 4-year deal, Juve interested in Barcelona £134 mn midfielder target and more Serie A news: 9 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus offer Dybala + €60 million for Salah, Napoli star to replace Varane and more Serie A news: 24 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
Tomorrow CHI CAG 01:00 AM Chievo vs Cagliari
Tomorrow UDI GEN 07:30 PM Udinese vs Genoa
Tomorrow JUV EMP 10:30 PM Juventus vs Empoli
31 Mar SAM MIL 01:00 AM Sampdoria vs Milan
31 Mar PAR ATA 04:00 PM Parma vs Atalanta
31 Mar ROM NAP 06:30 PM Roma vs Napoli
31 Mar FRO SPA 06:30 PM Frosinone vs SPAL
31 Mar FIO TOR 06:30 PM Fiorentina vs Torino
31 Mar BOL SAS 09:30 PM Bologna vs Sassuolo
01 Apr INT LAZ 12:00 AM Internazionale vs Lazio
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us