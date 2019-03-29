Blow to Juventus as midfielder target has 'agreement' to join Real Madrid, Neymar urges Napoli star to join PSG and more Serie A news: 29 March 2019

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST News 516 // 29 Mar 2019, 09:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Neymar reportedly wants Napoli player to join PSG

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumors of the day! Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Rugani reveals his feelings after Juventus renewal

Rugani in action for Juventus

Daniele Rugani has officially extended his stay with the Old Lady until 2023. The Italian defender has been Juventus' most exciting prospect to replace the aging duo of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonnuci.

However, Rugani has still seen his game time limited due to Massimiliano Allegri's favoritism for the 2 veteran defenders. Nevertheless, he has stated that he is happy with his situation and recent contract extension with Juventus.

"It's a really important day and I'm very happy. It was what I wanted and why I work hard every day. The most important thing is that from club there was the will to sign," he said.

"My dream? It's the same for everyone, no need to hide it. We hope to return to Madrid, to the stadium where we were a few weeks ago and to raise the cup. The biggest dream is certainly that."

"I remember my first match well, against Sevilla in the last few minutes. We won and I cherish that evening. Even the debut in the Coppa Italia was nice, immediately a Derby, at home in front of our fans and we won 4-0; a nice way to break the ice. My first in the league was against Carpi; it was the last game before the Christmas break.

We fought back from a difficult start, but we were in recovery mode and if we had stopped for a moment it would have been dangerous. On the other hand, while risking attacks, in a strange game, we took home a victory that allowed us to continue our journey; to win an incredible championship," he concluded.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement