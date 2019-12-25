Boxing Day Premier League fixtures 2019-20

Will Liverpool extend their lead in the Premier League summit against Leicester City?

The festive period in December is widely regarded as the busiest period of the footballing calendar, with games coming thick and fast as teams try to juggle domestic as well as European competitions. Over the years, the Premier League has produced some stunning games on Boxing Day and the date, 26th December, is etched in football folklore for all the drama it has produced.

In the standout Boxing Day Premier League fixture of last season, Leicester City defied the odds and defeated Manchester City at the King Power Stadium, a result that handed Liverpool the initiative in the title race. The reverse fixture, however, went down as one of the most iconic games in the history of the top-flight as captain Vincent Kompany hammered the ball into the top corner from 35 yards when his team needed a goal.

The Foxes are involved in a decisive Boxing Day fixture once again, as the host runaway leaders Liverpool, who are aiming to extend their advantage in the Premier League summit. Aside from the top of the table clash at the King Power Stadium, the likes of Everton and Arsenal will also share the spotlight as Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta look to start on the right note at their respective clubs.

On that note, let's look at the complete list of Boxing Day Premier League fixtures.

Full list of Premier League Boxing Day fixtures 2019-20

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Sheffield United v Watford

Chelsea v Southampton

Aston Villa v Norwich City

Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Everton v Burnley

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

