×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 5 Clubs he could leave Chelsea for this summer

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
447   //    01 Apr 2019, 16:58 IST

Hudson-Odoi is a huge prospect right now, where might he go next?
Hudson-Odoi is a huge prospect right now, where might he go next?

The secret is out by this point: Callum Hudson-Odoi is a youngster with potential beyond belief, but he's unsettled at Chelsea. He gets minimal game time despite being a prodigy, and his manager, Maurizio Sarri, seems to be oblivious to the damage he does by slating the 18-year-old's performances.

Jamie Carragher called Maurizio Sarri's comments midweek "stupid" after the Blues boss revealed he only watched 20 minutes of the teenager's England debut. This is an 18-year-old who had just featured in his full England debut against Montenegro, one of the most important steps in his career, and Sarri has effectively dismissed it with an off-hand remark like that. It's no wonder Hudson-Odoi feels unappreciated at Stamford Bridge.

With the chances of him playing regularly under Sarri becoming more and more unrealistic, his attention has naturally turned to other clubs who can promise him that.

These clubs have been ranked based on the odds presented by PaddyPower.

#5 RB Leipzig (50/1 Odds)

FC Grimma v RB Leipzig - Pre Season Friendly Match
FC Grimma v RB Leipzig - Pre Season Friendly Match

RB Leipzig are a team that competes in the Bundesliga under current manager Ralf Rangnick. They are third in the division on 52 points, nine behind Bayern Munich in second, and 11 behind Dortmund who lead the league.

In recent years, Leipzig have garnered a reputation for developing young talent into superstars, who they often tend to sell for whopping figures. They are a selling club, similar to how Ajax operates in the Eredivisie. Their main priority is making money through their young stars, whilst keeping an eye on the league as well.

This would be a superb team for Hudson-Odoi to join if he wants to focus on personal development. Leipzig have the facilities to help Hudson-Odoi become the best version of himself, and they can also promise first-team football on a regular basis -- something which the top European clubs simply can't at this stage.

Moreover, with the money they have made over the years through sales of star players, Leipzig could easily afford whatever price tag Chelsea slap on Hudson-Odoi, but they might find it tricky to compete with some of the top-tier clubs when they show their interest.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 FC Bayern Munich Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Callum Hudson-Odoi Maurizio Sarri Football Top 5/Top 10
Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Editor and Analyst for SportsKeeda.
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
5 best midfield bargains of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Top 8 Possible January Transfers 2019 | FT. Robben, Balotelli, Rabiot
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of the Year
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Chelsea can't let Callum Hudson-Odoi go
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Summer transfer window 2019/20: Why it will be one of the best in the history of the game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 33
03 Apr WAT FUL 12:15 AM Watford vs Fulham
03 Apr WOL MAN 12:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United
04 Apr MAN CAR 12:15 AM Manchester City vs Cardiff City
06 Apr SOU LIV 12:30 AM Southampton vs Liverpool
06 Apr AFC BUR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
06 Apr HUD LEI 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City
06 Apr NEW CRY 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
07 Apr EVE ARS 06:35 PM Everton vs Arsenal
09 Apr CHE WES 12:30 AM Chelsea vs West Ham
24 Apr TOT BRI 12:15 AM Tottenham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us