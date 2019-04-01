Callum Hudson-Odoi: 5 Clubs he could leave Chelsea for this summer

Hudson-Odoi is a huge prospect right now, where might he go next?

The secret is out by this point: Callum Hudson-Odoi is a youngster with potential beyond belief, but he's unsettled at Chelsea. He gets minimal game time despite being a prodigy, and his manager, Maurizio Sarri, seems to be oblivious to the damage he does by slating the 18-year-old's performances.

Jamie Carragher called Maurizio Sarri's comments midweek "stupid" after the Blues boss revealed he only watched 20 minutes of the teenager's England debut. This is an 18-year-old who had just featured in his full England debut against Montenegro, one of the most important steps in his career, and Sarri has effectively dismissed it with an off-hand remark like that. It's no wonder Hudson-Odoi feels unappreciated at Stamford Bridge.

With the chances of him playing regularly under Sarri becoming more and more unrealistic, his attention has naturally turned to other clubs who can promise him that.

These clubs have been ranked based on the odds presented by PaddyPower.

#5 RB Leipzig (50/1 Odds)

FC Grimma v RB Leipzig - Pre Season Friendly Match

RB Leipzig are a team that competes in the Bundesliga under current manager Ralf Rangnick. They are third in the division on 52 points, nine behind Bayern Munich in second, and 11 behind Dortmund who lead the league.

In recent years, Leipzig have garnered a reputation for developing young talent into superstars, who they often tend to sell for whopping figures. They are a selling club, similar to how Ajax operates in the Eredivisie. Their main priority is making money through their young stars, whilst keeping an eye on the league as well.

This would be a superb team for Hudson-Odoi to join if he wants to focus on personal development. Leipzig have the facilities to help Hudson-Odoi become the best version of himself, and they can also promise first-team football on a regular basis -- something which the top European clubs simply can't at this stage.

Moreover, with the money they have made over the years through sales of star players, Leipzig could easily afford whatever price tag Chelsea slap on Hudson-Odoi, but they might find it tricky to compete with some of the top-tier clubs when they show their interest.

